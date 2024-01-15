Vincent Riambau, Academician of Medicine of Catalonia

The Royal Academy of Medicine of Catalonia has a new permanent academic. is about vincent riambeau alonsoSpecialist in Angiology and Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Head of Vascular Surgery at the Cardiovascular Institute of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.
It is also part of the Tecnon Medical Center (Quironsalud) in Barcelona.
Riambau joins as a full academic with speech ‘The Emergence of Endovascular Treatment’ aortic aneurysm: From Relativity to Artificial Intelligence’, is being answered by Academician Laureano Fernandez-Cruz, Emeritus Professor of Surgery.
Riambau is Professor of Surgery at the University of Barcelona. Is doctor in medicine By this same university centre. He completed his training in specialized North American and European centers. His doctoral thesis began at McMaster University (Ontario, Canada) and was completed at Sant Pau University Hospital in Barcelona.
His main areas of subspecialization are:
- endovascular aortic surgery
- extremity vascular surgery
- Supra-aortic trunks
- varicose veins of legs
- vascular malformations
Regarding his scientific output, the figures are as follows:
- over 400 items
- over 80 chapters
- over 500 submissions
- Cumulative impact factor of more than 2,000 points
