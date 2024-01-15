Megan Thee Stallion announces tour – everything you need to know about the Hot Girl Summer concert

Megan Thee Stallion has got fans excited by announcing her tour.

The Savage rapper has revealed that her Hot Girl Summer Tour is coming – and it’ll be sooner than you think as tickets go on sale this Friday. The 29-year-old star will embark on a historic 32-date tour across North America, Europe and the UK this spring and summer.









The first show will begin at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She will visit major US cities including Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Orleans, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Megan will travel to London to perform at the O2 Arena in Greenwich on July 7 and July 14. She will also visit Dublin, Glasgow, Paris, Manchester, Birmingham, Amsterdam and other places.

Fans will get more than they expected as Memphis rapper GloriLA will be the support act for the US tour dates. UK and Europe supporting acts have yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, eager fans saw that something big was on the way for Megan when she teased fans with the news last October.

Megan hinted at an upcoming project of new music after receiving praise for the artwork on social media.

The rapper took to Instagram to tease his upcoming project Cobra – believed to be his next single on the platform. She shared artwork which read: “Cobra. A story by Megan Thee Stallion. Available November 3rd.”

The artwork depicts Meghan posing with a forest view behind her. She was seen wearing a very short, though sporty, covering on her body – which somewhat resembled snake skin.





The Grammy Award winner hinted at the project in an onstage video. He teased: “Just as a snake sheds its slough, we must shed our past again and again.” It was suggested that the scene would be directed by Douglas Bernard and the caption was further teased: “Act One.”

A more recent post – which featured the artwork – has received nearly half a million likes on the platform. Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement and appreciated the rapper’s appearance in the photo.

Another person replied: “So beautiful.” Someone wrote in the comments section: “One thing about Meg’s cover art, it’s worth eating every time.” While another follower reacted, writing: “Oh my damn.” Some people shared heart-touching and flame emojis in their reactions.