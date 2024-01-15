Megan Thee Stallion announces tour – everything you need to know about the Hot Girl Summer concert

Admin 18 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 35 Views

Megan Thee Stallion announces tour

Meghan Thee Stallion is going on tour,Getty Images 1/ST)

Megan Thee Stallion has got fans excited by announcing her tour.

The Savage rapper has revealed that her Hot Girl Summer Tour is coming – and it’ll be sooner than you think as tickets go on sale this Friday. The 29-year-old star will embark on a historic 32-date tour across North America, Europe and the UK this spring and summer.

The first show will begin at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She will visit major US cities including Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Orleans, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

For all the latest on news, politics, sports and showbiz from the United States, visit The Mirror US,

Read more: Taylor Swift is a billionaire at 33 as her Erasure Tour fills stadiums around the world

Megan will travel to London to perform at the O2 Arena in Greenwich on July 7 and July 14. She will also visit Dublin, Glasgow, Paris, Manchester, Birmingham, Amsterdam and other places.

Fans will get more than they expected as Memphis rapper GloriLA will be the support act for the US tour dates. UK and Europe supporting acts have yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, eager fans saw that something big was on the way for Megan when she teased fans with the news last October.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Anatomy of a Fall: Justin Tritt Talks About MeToo, Adèle Haenel and Judith Godreche: Slideshow

1/11 “Adèle Haenel and Judith Godreche say the necessary things”, Justin Tritt for Best Film ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved