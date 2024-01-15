He ordered the arrest of two close associates of Maria Corina Machado

(CNN Spanish) — Two close associates of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, Henry Alvarez and Dignora Hernández, have arrest warrants for the possible commission of crimes of serious outrage, injuries and incitement to hatred, Tarek, that country’s attorney general, announced. Wednesday. William Saab.

Machado’s team called a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement by the Prosecutor’s Office was made on the eve of the opening of the nomination period for presidential candidates for the elections to be held on July 28.

CNN is attempting to determine if Alviarez and Hernandez have attorneys.

On March 9, the Attorney General confirmed the arrest of Emil Brand Ulloa, director of the operations command in Barinas state for Machado. According to a statement published at the time, Brand Ulloa will be charged with “the crimes of conspiracy, collaboration, sexual violence (physical) and insult to authority: motivated by the attacks he committed on several police and military women.”

Tarek William Saab said at the time that the charges stemmed from the alleged involvement of an associate of Machado during some “violent incidents” that occurred in the state on January 15, which he described as “preliminary planning” to carry out terrorist actions. Was described in. In the country, although he did not give much information about it.

According to the Prosecutor, Brand Ulloa was summoned to appear before the Prosecutor’s Office for the incident and he did not appear, hence an arrest warrant was issued against him.

News in development…