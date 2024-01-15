Ronald Acuna Jr. inaugurates Atlanta slate

the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. For spring training, this means a huge relief. atlanta braves, Being the central axis of the offensive, its recovery has started bearing fruits only a few days ago opening day,

in spring training The organization has not been the best in terms of wins. braves, They have a record of 13 losses (they have lost five of their last six) and only nine wins. Although these results are behind us, fans are concerned about what can be achieved in 2024.

Just one week left until baseball season starts big leagueHe nl mvphas straightened its path in recent times to accommodate its fierce attack.

For commitment against this afternoon, March 20 toronto blue jaysLeader Brian Snitker He lined out to first and right fielder for Venezuela in the offensive order to face pitcher Bowden Francis.

Ronald Acuña Jr. built the first in Atlanta

atlanta braves He opened the slate below the third chapter. orlando archia He hit a long double into the left field corner covering Ernie Clement, then moved to third base on Jared Kelenic’s fly ball. In this the patrol from La Sabana had come to spend its second offensive shift.

With one out on the scoreboard, he bought early in the count and hit a strong line drive that third baseman Eduardo Escobar could not control, but shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa was alert at all times, getting the ball and retiring him at the 5. done. -6 -3. Although first of all braves For 1×4 at that time.

This is only the second tow Ronald Acuna Jr. So far in spring training. At the time of this writing, he has failed in his first two at-bats, dropping his offensive average to .176.

