Melissa Roxburgh shuts down the red carpet event in sexy backless high slit dress

Dimitrios Kambouris – Getty Images

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on certain items through the links below.”

Despite the final season of their popular TV series airing on November 4, manifesto star Melissa Roxburgh Continue to find new ways to spice up your red carpet wardrobe.

Amid the big news that the Netflix series from NBC will premiere its season 4 in late 2022, Melissa shared her flair for Hollywood fashion when she attended the brand Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary event in June . Upon arriving for the special occasion, the actress walked the red carpet in a big number, leaving fellow attendees mesmerized.

Wearing an outfit that was a departure from her TV character’s more casual attire, Melissa’s one-shoulder red-orange gown had a low-back and a high slit that left her legs visible. To further enhance the bombshell vibe of the outfit, she paired the look with ankle-length white square-toed heels. The Canadian native amped up the look with smoky eye makeup and beach-style waves in her blonde hair.

Dimitrios Kambouris – Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris – Getty Images

When Melissa shared a photo from the event on Instagram, manifesto Fans immediately took notice of the look, which is a 180 degree turn from the outfit worn by her character Michaela Stone on the hit drama. Many people immediately took to the comments section to express how much they liked the new look.

“Stunning ❤️,” one fan said on Instagram. “Omggg 🔥🔥🔥,” another follower wrote. A different person said, “I need to study more about Greek mythology because I didn’t know there was a goddess like you.”

Talking about Michaela, people might be wondering what the latest news is manifesto, We know that Netflix released a trailer for the first part of season 4 during the Tudum event in late September, and from the looks of things, Michaela, Ben (josh dallas)Jared(JR Ramirez) and Zeke (matt long) There’s a lot coming their way.

During a panel with Entertainment Weekly At New York Comic-Con earlier this month, Melissa also revealed big news about the season: she and Josh both directed the episode.

“Thank you to our boss (producer) jeff rake) here, who believed in us and gave us a chance,” he said during the interview. “Speaking for myself, I enjoyed it a lot. Luckily everyone listened to me – it could have gone wrong. But no, it was really fun to be on the other side of the camera and I’m really looking forward to doing a lot more in the future.”

Well, if Melissa is flying a TV plane we’re on board (pun intended!)!

You might also like