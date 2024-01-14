Meringues score and are super champions of Spain

Real Madrid beats Barcelona 4-1 and is the new champion of spain supercup, a triplet of Vinicius and a celebration of rodrigo He gave meringues a complete victory over coleslaw, thanks to Robert Lewandowskiin Riyadh.
Real Madrid is a super team and now also a super champion. A tremendous performance saw them oust Barcelona from the finals in the final, with Cules looking for their turning point of the season, but they will now return with more doubts than ever.
Vinicius’ double after 10 minutes defined history, beyond the Blaugrana’s attempted comeback in the 33rd minute, but history was largely sealed when Viní scored the third goal in the 39th minute. In the second half, Rodrygo scored 4–1 in ’64 and thus Real Madrid added a new star to their record.
More | Who has won the Spanish Super Cup most times? List of all tournament champions
How was it vs Real Madrid? Barcelona? final score
Target:
- RMA – Vinicius – Min 7
- RMA – Vinicius – Min 10
- Bar – R. Lewandowski – Min 33
- RMA – Vinicius – Min 39
- RMA – Rodrigo – Min 64
Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona, live and direct
Minute 90. End of the game. Real Madrid is the champion of the Super Cup! Goal celebration for the Meringues, who beat Barcelona 4-1 in Riyadh, with a hat-trick from Vinny and a hat-trick from Rodrigo.
#superchampions
– Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) 14 January 2024
minute 86, Another double change at Real Madrid: Joselu and Dani Ceballos replaced Bellingham and Fede Valverde.
minute 80, Double change at Real Madrid: Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga come in place of Kroos and Vinicius.
minute 79, Lunin parried Barcelona’s free throw after brilliant action from Joao Felix.
minute 78, A triple chance for Madrid. First Iñaki Pena blocked Brahim’s shot, then Kounde cleared Bellingham’s effort off the line and finally Valverde sent the ball wide from the edge of the area.
minute 76, First change in Madrid: Brahim came in place of Rodrigo.
minute 70, Double yellow for Araújo, for a foul on Vinny, and the Uruguayan sees red.
minute 66, Lamin Yamal’s shot went into Lunin’s hands.
Minute 64. Goal from Real Madrid! Kounde cut a pass into the area, but Rodrigo met the ball in the middle of the area and scored the fourth.
Rodrigo’s goal for Real Madrid
The party is from Madrid and the music is played by Brazilians
Rodrigo makes it 4-1 for the Meringues against Barcelona
: @rfef
minute 61, Reprimanded Rüdiger.
minutes 60, Triple change at Barcelona: Fermin, Joao Felix and Lamin Yamal enter in place of Sergi Roberto, Ferrán and Pedri.
minute 55, Real Madrid have the ball and wait in their own area when it is Barcelona’s.
second part is going on, Without any changes in the lineup, Real Madrid and Barcelona are already competing in the second half of the finals.
Second part of ⏰ #the ancient super cup final
– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) 14 January 2024
end of first half, What end are we living in? Vinicius scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 thanks to Lewandowski, who went on in injury time.
@real Madrid 3-1 @FCBarcelona_es
⚽ 7′ @vinijr
⚽ 10′ @vinijr
⚽ 33′ Lewandowski
⚽ 7′ @vinijr
⚽ 10′ @vinijr
⚽ 33′ Lewandowski
⚽39′ @vinijr (P.)#supersupercup
– Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) 14 January 2024
min 45+4, Pedri’s left footed shot goes very close.
minute 45, 4 minutes are added to Arabia.
minute 42, Bellingham rebuked.
minutes 40, Sergi reprimanded Roberto.
Minute 39. Goal from Real Madrid! Vinicius’ hat-trick.
Vinicius’s third goal for Real Madrid
Vinny’s hat-trick 3⃣
How was the first part for Brazilians and Meringues
Real Madrid 3 – Barcelona 1
: @rfef
minute 36, Penalty for Real Madrid. Araújo, who has been reprimanded, tackles Vinicius by the neck in the middle of the area.
Minute 33. Barcelona goal! A tremendous shot from the front by Lewandowski, which made it impossible for Lunin to make a cue discount.
Lewandowski’s goal for Barcelona
Lewandowski appears 🚀
Pol comes to the rescue and marks the Kule concession
Real Madrid 2 – Barcelona 1
: @rfef
minute 27, Lunin’s save to avoid Ferrán’s miss.
minute 21, Ferrán’s shot went wide.
minute 18, Rudiger’s pass went long and Vinny did not reach it.
minute 12, Ferrán’s shot hit the crossbar. Barcelona was exempted.
Minute 10. Real Madrid goal! Barcelona’s defense is an invitation for Real Madrid’s forwards. Now Rodrygo enabled Vinicius who made the score 2-0.
Vinicius’ second goal for Real Madrid
Vinicius again 😊
In 10 minutes the final is for Real Madrid who have now beaten Barcelona 2-0
: @rfef
Minute 9. Iñaki Pena’s unprecedented response against Rodrigo.
Minute 7. Goal from Real Madrid! Incredible pass from Bellingham to Vinicius, who left Iñaki Pena in the way and finished with an empty goal.
Vinicius’ goal for Real Madrid
Vinicius opened the Super Cup final
Real Madrid beats Barcelona 1-0 in Arabi
: @rfef
Minute 5. Carvajal duly shrugged off Ferrán’s scream.
Minute 3. Rodrigo lost it because he couldn’t get a full grip on the ball.
minute 2, Huge Christensen to cut off Vinicius’ threat.
finals starts, Referee Juan Martínez Munuera gives the signal and the match begins versus Real Madrid. Barcelona with Spanish Super Cup controversy.
Real Madrid arrives at the stadium, The Meringues are going for a new victory in the tournament, having defeated Atlético de Madrid 5–3 in the semi-finals.
➡At destination!#supersupercup
– Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) 14 January 2024
Here is Barcelona! Reached Culez Stadium. Xavi’s team just beat Osasuna 2-0 and are heading for their second consecutive Super Cup.
We're here, and we have a mission… 🏆
– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) 14 January 2024
Barcelona’s XI, Pedri as a starter, replacing Raphinha, is the only novelty that Xavi has presented in relation to the 2-0 win against Osasuna.
💙❤️
💙❤️
#the ancient , #supercopabarcas
– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) 14 January 2024
Everything is ready for the meringues, Room for change in circumstances for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s team won the last Clasico 2–1. Will they repeat?
🔢👕The locker room is ready for the finals!#supersupercup
– Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) 14 January 2024
Real Madrid’s XI, Andrey Lunin in place of Kepa and Toni Kroos in for Luka Modric are the changes that Carlo Ancelotti has introduced in relation to the team that beat Atlético de Madrid.
𝓋✅ Our preliminary 𝗫𝗜 for the finals!
𝓋✅ Our preliminary 𝗫𝗜 for the finals!
@FCBarcelona_es @UnicajaBanco , #supersupercup
– Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) 14 January 2024
Kule dressing room, ready, Everything is ready for the kulesh. Barcelona want to repeat what they did in the 2023 Super Cup final when they won the final 3-1 against Real Madrid.
V ̶e s
– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) 14 January 2024
Welcome to Al-Awwal Stadium! The Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona took place at the home of Al-Nassr.
Real Madrid lineup confirmed
Andrey Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchoumeni, Tony Cruz, Jude Bellingham; Rodrigo and Vinicius.
Barcelona lineup confirmed
Iñaki Pena; Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alex Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri; Ferrán and Robert Lewandowski.
How and where to watch Real Madrid vs? Barcelona? Schedule, TV channels and online streaming
- Day: Sunday 14th January
- Hour: 20:00 in Spain (19:00 in Canary Islands, 16:00 in Argentina, 14:00 in USA ET, 13:00 in CDMX)
- rival: FC Barcelona
- Stadium: Al-Awwal Stadium, Saudi Arabia
- TV Channel:
- Spain: Movistar Plus+ and Movistar Supercopa
- Argentina: dsports
- usa:ESPN Deportes
- Mexico:SkyHD
- Online Streaming:
- Spain: Movistar Plus+
- Argentina: d g o
- USA: espn+, fubo
- Mexico: blue to go