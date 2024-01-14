Meringues score and are super champions of Spain

Real Madrid beats Barcelona 4-1 and is the new champion of spain supercup, a triplet of Vinicius and a celebration of rodrigo He gave meringues a complete victory over coleslaw, thanks to Robert Lewandowskiin Riyadh.

Real Madrid is a super team and now also a super champion. A tremendous performance saw them oust Barcelona from the finals in the final, with Cules looking for their turning point of the season, but they will now return with more doubts than ever.

Vinicius’ double after 10 minutes defined history, beyond the Blaugrana’s attempted comeback in the 33rd minute, but history was largely sealed when Viní scored the third goal in the 39th minute. In the second half, Rodrygo scored 4–1 in ’64 and thus Real Madrid added a new star to their record.

How was it vs Real Madrid? Barcelona? final score

equipment 1t 2t Last real Madrid 3 1 4 barcelona 1 0 1

Target:

RMA – Vinicius – Min 7

RMA – Vinicius – Min 10

Bar – R. Lewandowski – Min 33

RMA – Vinicius – Min 39

RMA – Rodrigo – Min 64

Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona, ​​live and direct

Minute 90. End of the game. Real Madrid is the champion of the Super Cup! Goal celebration for the Meringues, who beat Barcelona 4-1 in Riyadh, with a hat-trick from Vinny and a hat-trick from Rodrigo.

minute 86, Another double change at Real Madrid: Joselu and Dani Ceballos replaced Bellingham and Fede Valverde.

minute 80, Double change at Real Madrid: Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga come in place of Kroos and Vinicius.

minute 79, Lunin parried Barcelona’s free throw after brilliant action from Joao Felix.

minute 78, A triple chance for Madrid. First Iñaki Pena blocked Brahim’s shot, then Kounde cleared Bellingham’s effort off the line and finally Valverde sent the ball wide from the edge of the area.

minute 76, First change in Madrid: Brahim came in place of Rodrigo.

minute 70, Double yellow for Araújo, for a foul on Vinny, and the Uruguayan sees red.

minute 66, Lamin Yamal’s shot went into Lunin’s hands.

Minute 64. Goal from Real Madrid! Kounde cut a pass into the area, but Rodrigo met the ball in the middle of the area and scored the fourth.

Rodrigo’s goal for Real Madrid

The party is from Madrid and the music is played by Brazilians Rodrigo makes it 4-1 for the Meringues against Barcelona : @rfef pic.twitter.com/jWMUmsMrap – 14 January 2024

minute 61, Reprimanded Rüdiger.

minutes 60, Triple change at Barcelona: Fermin, Joao Felix and Lamin Yamal enter in place of Sergi Roberto, Ferrán and Pedri.

minute 55, Real Madrid have the ball and wait in their own area when it is Barcelona’s.

second part is going on, Without any changes in the lineup, Real Madrid and Barcelona are already competing in the second half of the finals.

end of first half, What end are we living in? Vinicius scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 thanks to Lewandowski, who went on in injury time.

min 45+4, Pedri’s left footed shot goes very close.

minute 45, 4 minutes are added to Arabia.

minute 42, Bellingham rebuked.

minutes 40, Sergi reprimanded Roberto.

Minute 39. Goal from Real Madrid! Vinicius’ hat-trick.

Vinicius’s third goal for Real Madrid

Vinny’s hat-trick 3⃣ How was the first part for Brazilians and Meringues Real Madrid 3 – Barcelona 1 : @rfefpic.twitter.com/xp07AzKFoY – 14 January 2024

minute 36, Penalty for Real Madrid. Araújo, who has been reprimanded, tackles Vinicius by the neck in the middle of the area.

Minute 33. Barcelona goal! A tremendous shot from the front by Lewandowski, which made it impossible for Lunin to make a cue discount.

Lewandowski’s goal for Barcelona

Lewandowski appears 🚀 Pol comes to the rescue and marks the Kule concession Real Madrid 2 – Barcelona 1 : @rfef pic.twitter.com/WPgrQvuXjq – 14 January 2024

minute 27, Lunin’s save to avoid Ferrán’s miss.

minute 21, Ferrán’s shot went wide.

minute 18, Rudiger’s pass went long and Vinny did not reach it.

minute 12, Ferrán’s shot hit the crossbar. Barcelona was exempted.

Minute 10. Real Madrid goal! Barcelona’s defense is an invitation for Real Madrid’s forwards. Now Rodrygo enabled Vinicius who made the score 2-0.

Vinicius’ second goal for Real Madrid

Vinicius again 😊 In 10 minutes the final is for Real Madrid who have now beaten Barcelona 2-0 : @rfefpic.twitter.com/zjXo396l4p – 14 January 2024

Minute 9. Iñaki Pena’s unprecedented response against Rodrigo.

Minute 7. Goal from Real Madrid! Incredible pass from Bellingham to Vinicius, who left Iñaki Pena in the way and finished with an empty goal.

Vinicius’ goal for Real Madrid

Vinicius opened the Super Cup final Real Madrid beats Barcelona 1-0 in Arabi : @rfef pic.twitter.com/NeBrFyusvm – 14 January 2024

Minute 5. Carvajal duly shrugged off Ferrán’s scream.

Minute 3. Rodrigo lost it because he couldn’t get a full grip on the ball.

minute 2, Huge Christensen to cut off Vinicius’ threat.

finals starts, Referee Juan Martínez Munuera gives the signal and the match begins versus Real Madrid. Barcelona with Spanish Super Cup controversy.

Real Madrid arrives at the stadium, The Meringues are going for a new victory in the tournament, having defeated Atlético de Madrid 5–3 in the semi-finals.

Here is Barcelona! Reached Culez Stadium. Xavi’s team just beat Osasuna 2-0 and are heading for their second consecutive Super Cup.

We’re here, and we have a mission… 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ryzwO7SvCE – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) 14 January 2024

Barcelona’s XI, Pedri as a starter, replacing Raphinha, is the only novelty that Xavi has presented in relation to the 2-0 win against Osasuna.

Everything is ready for the meringues, Room for change in circumstances for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s team won the last Clasico 2–1. Will they repeat?

🔢👕The locker room is ready for the finals!#supersupercup pic.twitter.com/mudSYXYuFG – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) 14 January 2024

Real Madrid’s XI, Andrey Lunin in place of Kepa and Toni Kroos in for Luka Modric are the changes that Carlo Ancelotti has introduced in relation to the team that beat Atlético de Madrid.

Kule dressing room, ready, Everything is ready for the kulesh. Barcelona want to repeat what they did in the 2023 Super Cup final when they won the final 3-1 against Real Madrid.

V ̶e s pic.twitter.com/HNhpCJxwma – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) 14 January 2024

Welcome to Al-Awwal Stadium! The Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona took place at the home of Al-Nassr.

Real Madrid lineup confirmed

Andrey Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchoumeni, Tony Cruz, Jude Bellingham; Rodrigo and Vinicius.

Barcelona lineup confirmed

Iñaki Pena; Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alex Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri; Ferrán and Robert Lewandowski.

