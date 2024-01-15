Messi and Suarez continue their streak as Inter Miami advance to Concacaf Champions Cup

(Reuters) — Inter Miami entered the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup this Wednesday by defeating Nashville 3-1 with goals from Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Uruguay’s Luis Suárez.

Finnish Robert Taylor completed the scoring for Inter Miami, which advanced to the next stage with a 5–3 aggregate score.

“We accomplished the objective that was set going forward, we did our job the way we wanted to and we are very happy with the team’s performance. If you want to win this competition you have to compete with all the rivals that come before you.” We have to compete together and have a mentality of ambition that can take us very far,” Suarez told the official Concacaf broadcast.

“We will try to win inter competitions,” he said.

In the series-defining game, Inter Miami took the lead in the eighth minute when Suárez scored from the right inside the area, before the goalkeeper headed home after controlling Messi’s pass from the left in the 23rd minute. Scored the second goal from. A foot shot from inside the area after receiving a pass from Paraguay’s Diego Gómez.

Nashville came close to scoring in the 45th minute when Daniel Lovitz’s shot hit the post.

Inter Miami’s third goal came from Taylor in the 63rd minute when he headed in a cross from Suárez.

Nashville scored in the 93rd minute with a shot by British Sam Surridge in the six-yard box following Shaquell Moore’s cross.

In the quarterfinals, Inter Miami will face the winner of the series between Mexico’s Monterrey and MLS’s Cincinnati, which will be determined on Thursday.

In the first leg, Monterrey’s “Rayados” won 1–0 as the visitors.

Meanwhile, América made it to the quarterfinals despite losing 3–2 to Guadalajara in a key clash that pitted Mexico’s two most popular clubs against each other.

For “Chivas” of Guadalajara, Cade Cowell, Ricardo Marín and Roberto Alvarado scored; While for “Aguilas” it was Guadalajara defender Alan Mojo in his own goal and Alejandro Zendejas.

The US, which advanced with a global score of 5-3, will face the winner of the series between Costa Rica’s Alajuelense and the United States’ New England Revolution in the quarterfinals, which will be decided on Thursday. In the first leg, the American team won 4-0.

Earlier, Herediano of Costa Rica entered the quarter-finals after playing a 1-1 draw with Robinhood of Suriname. Mexican Adrian Garza scored for the Costa Rican team, while Don Tur scored for Robinhood.

Herediano, which won the first leg 2-0 to advance to the next stage with a 3-1 aggregate score, will face Mexico’s Pachuca in the quarterfinals, which ousted Philadelphia Union of the United States 6-0 on Tuesday. Gave. ,