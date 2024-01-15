The exercise that predicts when you’re going to die, according to a study

Over the years, science has come to the conclusion that practicing sports is essential live longer and better, Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) It is confirmed that doing 30 minutes of physical activity every day increases life expectancy by five years. Above all, swimming, walking, cycling or dancing are recommended.

A study published in ‘The American Journal of Medicine’ confirms that muscle mass index is a predictor of longevity in older adults. After testing it, it was determined that bigger and stronger muscles It helps you reach old age with better health.

This isn’t all that new and researchers have been confirming this idea for some time. But now there is something new. Scientists have moved forward and discovered that there is a Exercise It can predict when you are going to die.

The exercise that predicts when you’re going to die

Brazilian doctor Claudio Gil Araújo, whose research focuses on exercise and sports medicine, has found that one Exercise that predicts mortality, What is this about?

The movement that is tested Sit up and get up off the floor without using your hands, Although it sounds easy, the truth is that it is not so easy for some people, especially those above 40 years of age. This exercise requires flexibility, balance, motor coordination and great muscular strength in relation to body weight.

This experiment has lasted for more than six years and has been successful Participation of 2,002 men and women Between 51 and 80 years. It has been observed that elderly or middle aged people He needed his hands and knees to get up and down.

Thus, people who use other joints, according to the doctor, have approximately seven times more likely to die In the next six years.