Drake defends himself in suit in Astroworld drama… Kelce Brothers thank Taylor Swift fans…

13 March 2024

Camille Lellouche emptied her cabinets

Camille Lellouche declutters her wardrobe and organizes a closet clearance on the Jaio platform. A good initiative, because, as she joked on Instagram, she will then be able to fill them with “new nuggets”.

Shoes, accessories, you can find everything, and sometimes at very low prices. Something to enjoy while helping Camille Lellouche save space!

Kelce brothers thank Taylor Swift fans

The Kelsey brothers thank the Swifties! In fact, thanks to fans of the singer who is dating Travis Kelce, her podcast won an award!

new heights Voted Podcast of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. Travis Kelce said, “Podcast of the year…it’s heavy.”

And his brother said: “Look, this is an incredible honor, especially for two jabronis (nothings) like us. Receiving an award like this is beyond humbling and we would be remiss if we didn’t immediately thank all 92% of us – aka Swifties – who voted for us to win this award.

Thanks Tay-Tay!