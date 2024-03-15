Messi has suffered an injury and is doubtful to play in friendlies for the Argentina national team

He is in trouble. classification of inter miami The quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup set off an alarm: Lionel Messi’s premature departure. This Friday, Gerardo Martino’s assistant Javier Morales spoke about the situation of the Argentine star and a few hours later the American club confirmed a small muscle injury.

Messi has suffered a minor injury and is doubtful to play in Argentina’s friendly matches. getty images

,As far as weekend play goes, it’s practically been ruled out. We know he had tests, we are still waiting for the doctor’s results to know in detail what he has. from these results We’ll see what happens with the national team” a member of the Herons’ coaching staff said after morning training.

in the afternoon, Inter Miami reported that Messi has a small muscle injury in the hamstring of his right leg, which he suffered in the away match against Nashville., when they were tied 2–2 in the round of 16. This Wednesday, he scored another goal in the series in a 3–1 win, but he conceded with four minutes left in the second half as Martino decided not to demand it anymore.

At the end of that match, Martino announced that Messi had overloaded his right back and he took him off because “there was no need to take any kind of risk. We tried to see if he was a little “It may last longer.” But it was bothering him and so we preferred him to come out.”

Before joining the Albiceleste, Inter Miami will visit DC United in MLS this Saturday, a match in which Messi will not play, as Tata also limped off.

Our side will face Argentina El Salvador at Philadelphia on Friday, March 22 (9 p.m.) and Costa Rica at Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 26 (11:50 p.m.), for the first FIFA date of the year, in two friendly preparation matches for the Copa América. And the number 10 is in doubt for both duels for the world champion team led by Lionel Scaloni.

Albiceleste fans know they may miss the chance to see him in action again, but they pay attention to news on Messi’s health condition. He, true to his style, always wants to play no matter what is in front of him, although in such cases he knows not to take too many risks.

After qualifying on Nashville, Inter Miami learns its rivals for the 2024 edition league cup (Puebla and Tigres) and their opponents for the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup: Rayados de Monterrey.