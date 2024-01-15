According to Daniel Goleman, the single mental skill we all must train to achieve satisfaction and happiness is

With your new book, optimum, Daniel Goleman enters the universe of high performance and Satisfactiontwo variables that in recent years have been distancing themselves until entering a complex dissociation. Best American Expert They are now leading a movement of common sense in which they attempt to harmonize both terms. of slow productivity Of cal newport till good productivity decline Of Ali Abdal, best Sellers about the best way Be productive without giving up your happiness Or, even better, how satisfaction and happiness are the best drivers of productivity. with Harvard University As background, world experts on emotional intelligence Daniel Goleman and Cary Cherniss invite us to “think about ourselves.” kind of mind gymA place where we can practice to improve our mental abilities.”

The skill we should all train, according to Daniel Goleman

Goleman says that “fundamental capabilities in emotional intelligence ConsciousnessOur own emotions and how they shape the way we think, our perception, our memories, and our impulses to act. of this type Self-awareness requires harmony in inner experience“. We are practicing targeting. have to focus pay attention where and when we wantGoleman explains. “Deliberate concentration on what is important to us in that moment allows us give your best, while being distracted wastes our efforts. control attention Is this for the mind? cardiovascular fitness it’s for the body, Just as a fit heart allows us to perform any physical task more adequately, complete attention improves any task we undertake.”

3 exercises to train self-awareness that generate satisfaction in life

For the expert, Focusing is the gateway to optimal state, To the extent that we control distractions, we focus. Neuroscience defines the state of the brain in which we are at our best, “neural coherence“. “The good news: As decades of research shows, our ability to concentrate can be learned and improved with practice.” How? Goleman proposes optimum (Editorial Kairos, 2024) This self-awareness exercises As a gym for focus training: