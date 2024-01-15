According to Daniel Goleman, the single mental skill we all must train to achieve satisfaction and happiness is

With your new book, optimum, Daniel Goleman enters the universe of high performance and Satisfactiontwo variables that in recent years have been distancing themselves until entering a complex dissociation. Best American Expert They are now leading a movement of common sense in which they attempt to harmonize both terms. of slow productivity Of cal newport till good productivity decline Of Ali Abdal, best Sellers about the best way Be productive without giving up your happiness Or, even better, how satisfaction and happiness are the best drivers of productivity. with Harvard University As background, world experts on emotional intelligence Daniel Goleman and Cary Cherniss invite us to “think about ourselves.” kind of mind gymA place where we can practice to improve our mental abilities.”
The skill we should all train, according to Daniel Goleman
Goleman says that “fundamental capabilities in emotional intelligence ConsciousnessOur own emotions and how they shape the way we think, our perception, our memories, and our impulses to act. of this type Self-awareness requires harmony in inner experience“. We are practicing targeting. have to focus pay attention where and when we wantGoleman explains. “Deliberate concentration on what is important to us in that moment allows us give your best, while being distracted wastes our efforts. control attention Is this for the mind? cardiovascular fitness it’s for the body, Just as a fit heart allows us to perform any physical task more adequately, complete attention improves any task we undertake.”
3 exercises to train self-awareness that generate satisfaction in life
For the expert, Focusing is the gateway to optimal state, To the extent that we control distractions, we focus. Neuroscience defines the state of the brain in which we are at our best, “neural coherence“. “The good news: As decades of research shows, our ability to concentrate can be learned and improved with practice.” How? Goleman proposes optimum (Editorial Kairos, 2024) This self-awareness exercises As a gym for focus training:
- focus on your breathing, it simple mindfulness exercise This includes taking full breaths, pausing between inspiration and expiration, and being conscious of the entire expiration. “When the mind wanders (and we guarantee it will) and we realize it has wandered, we refocus on our breath,” says Goleman.
- check your feelings, “we can use regular moment“Just like brushing your teeth or waiting for a computer to turn on, remind yourself to evaluate your internal state,” says Goleman. This check-in can include name the main emotion We feel or scan the sensations in our body to find the spots that need the most attention and perhaps comfort them.
- Observe your internal dialogue, Goleman suggests don’t judge us, The solution to negative self-judgment is to move toward more realistic expectations. “The most powerful distractions come from us conflicting emotions, Controlling the thoughts that fuel those emotions makes it easier for us to forget about them and stay focused,” he explains.