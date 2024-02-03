“Messi is better than me; Cristiano Ronaldo is great, but in terms of pure football, to be honest, I don’t think so.”

2024-02-03

interview of Eden Hazard with L’Equipe It is getting a lot of resonance due to the different words left by the former Belgian footballer who retired from football four months ago.

Eden Hazard earned the hatred of the entire Real Madrid for an indiscreet phrase: “I’m not like that, it’s a club that’s a bit…”

hazard They talked about everything and also the rivalry between Lionel Messi And Cristiano RonaldoWhere he chose the Argentine as the best in history and considered it better than CR7.

“Who is better than me in terms of talent in football? Individually, Messi is the only player,” he said. Eden Hazard About one of football’s greatest rivalries.

“Personally, Messi is probably the only one. I enjoyed watching his time at Barcelona, ​​short towards the end, but it is one of the greatest in history; It is impossible to take the ball away from him. Cristiano is a bigger player than me but, in terms of pure football, I honestly don’t think so.,