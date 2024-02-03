Justin Bieber gives his fans a hint of a possible return to music!

Justin Bieber fans are over the moon as their favorite singer might be back on stage soon!

It's been quite some time since Justin Bieber gave any news on his music projects. But he may make his comeback soon, as shown by his latest post on the network.

2023 a year away from the microphone for Justin Bieber

In 2022, we all remember these pictures of Justin Bieber’s half-paralyzed face. After this he announced suffering from ramsey hunt syndromeand saw myself Justice World Tour forced to cancel Because of his illness. A real heartbreaker for this lover of the stage!

So he had to remain busy for more than a year, away from the environment that had always troubled him. the opportunity to meet with loved ones, and especially his wife Hailey Bieber with whom he has an extremely close relationship. They are undoubtedly one of the most beautiful couples in show business!

Last March, Justin Bieber published exclusively Very festive pictures of his birthday, To the delight of their fans, as one can imagine!

After this, she was also seen at various events like Coachella and Las Vegas F1 Grand Prixwith Rihanna and Paris Hilton, the good life !

And finally, he gave his fans some reassuring news. It seems that at last his illness has been left behind, and he feels ready to return to the forefront, A very good news!

In recent days, there has been a stir over Singer's posts. Images of a recording studio, where he practices singing again.

a big comeback is coming

Justin Bieber’s fans are on the lookout, and it didn’t take more than a few studio photos for them to make waves on social networks. it is a big comeback aheadAnd finally their patience will be rewarded!

For now, we must still remember that the Canadian singer did not His return has not been confirmed yet on the scene. We don’t even know if he is preparing to release a single or a new album, long awaited by his community of “believers”. The mystery remains!

However, the publication of such photographs is undoubtedly not a trivial matter. It’s clear Justin Bieber is back in business, and it won’t take much longer make it more clearly known, In any case, this is what fans are hoping for!

Meanwhile, they are all busy looking for the slightest clue about his future projects. And you only have to take one look at the comments to realize their passionate commitment. “He is back, wake up believers”, “Justin’s Return”We can read on his Instagram post.

Some fans even dream of seeing him make a comeback super bowl halftimeas did rihanna last year, That would be absolutely crazy!