Do you want to know how long your dog will live? measure your nose

(CNN)- Is your dog a small male with a long nose? Or a medium-sized woman with a face of average canine proportions? If so, your furry companion is likely to be with you for the long haul, according to new research. But if your dog has a flat muzzle, the prospects may be a little less promising.

A large study published Thursday analyzed data from more than 584,000 dogs across the United Kingdom and found that snout length, along with body size and sex, can affect a dog’s lifespan.

Kirsten McMillan said, “A medium-sized, flat-faced male, such as a Bulldog, is three times more likely to live a short life than a small-sized, long-faced female, such as a Miniature Dachshund or Italian Greyhound. ” , Data Specialist. Scientists at Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog charity, and lead author of the article published in the journal Scientific Reports.

‘These dogs are not doing well’

The study authors examined data from 155 breeds and mixes. While the average life expectancy of a typical Labrador Retriever or Border Collie was just over 13 years, researchers found that flat-faced or brachycephalic dogs generally had a lower life expectancy. That short-nosed group included the larger Mastiff (9 years), the stocky English Bulldog (9.3 years) and the French Bulldog (9.8 years).

“This article shows people that at the population level, these dogs are not doing well,” McMillan said.

A survivor with a flat face emerged in the findings: Lhasa Apsos recorded one of the highest average life expectancies: 14 years. It’s right up there with the Shiba Inus (14.6), Papillon (14.5), Miniature Dachshund, and Italian Greyhound (14).

Most results were within the expected pattern. Females live longer than males and smaller dogs live longer than larger dogs. Small and medium-sized dogs with pronounced snouts lived an average of more than 12 years, while flat-faced dogs of all sizes fell short of that mark.

This serious approach may or may not surprise owners of the Frenchie, the most popular dog breed in the United States. (Last year, they ousted the farmer who had held the title for three decades.) It’s well known that these cute bat-eared dogs are prone to a number of health problems, often caused by the flat shape of their faces. Causes: Respiratory problems, skin infections and eye problems, to name a few. Bulldogs and English Bulldogs also face these problems.

The Brachycephalic Working Group, a consortium of UK veterinary organisations, breed associations and non-profit organisations, has declared a “health and welfare crisis” for flat-faced breeds.

Although limited to the United Kingdom, the results would likely be similar in the United States, especially with regard to purebreds, as they are fairly standard throughout the world, said Dr. Sylvan Urfer, a veterinarian who specializes in canine longevity at the university. Washington, which was not involved in the investigation. However, he acknowledged that there may be greater differences between the mixtures there and those in the United States.

“This is an excellent study that puts forward very nicely the issue of breeding for short-nosed dogs,” Urfer said. “It doesn’t surprise me at all that brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds haven’t survived so long.”

Debate over designer dogs

One of the most surprising findings of the study is that purebred dogs live about eight months longer than mixed-breed dogs. This result does not agree with the widespread idea that mixed breed dogs are generally healthier and stronger than purebred dogs. But McMillan says the current study can’t give the full picture.

Data collected from veterinarians, breed registries, rescue organizations, and pet insurance companies divided dogs into two categories: pure breed and mixed breed. Within the mixed breed category, the data did not distinguish between genetically diverse stray dogs and intentional crossbreeds, or “designer breeds” such as the Cockapoo, Labradoodle, and Cavachon.

These are not random mixtures nor are they the product of natural selection. “We’re talking about strategically bred dogs and this has been a game changer,” says McMillan. The Dogs Trust is already working on a new study to determine whether these popular crossbreeds have a longer or shorter life expectancy than the breeds from which they are derived.

“Designer dogs are a relatively new phenomenon, so the population is mostly young,” says Urfar. “Studying the population as it grows and ages will provide insight into the health and longevity of these thriving breeds.”

The investigation also did not look at the cause of death, which is usually euthanasia.

“Ethical and welfare concerns associated with dog breeding have become one of the most important, if not the most important, issues within dog welfare,” McMillan said.

“I hope this document will be a catalyst for policymakers, government, veterinarians, owners and everyone else to ask, ‘Why are these dogs dying?’

“It will be very difficult to respond, but every time we respond, even in a small part, we are moving toward a much healthier dog population.”

