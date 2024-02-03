Western Union has suspended services in Cuba due to technical problems in the banking system

Western Union may have temporarily discontinued its shipping services remittances to cuba Due to technical problems in the island’s banking system.

Angel, a customer service representative for the Denver, Colorado-based company, confirmed this. Marty News The company is working to resolve the problems.

Without giving specific details about the nature of the reported difficulties, the employee said, “What we understand is that there is apparently some technical issue with the banks in Cuba and we are working so that people can continue their payments.” Can keep.”

So far, Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) No official information has been released in this regard. However, this week, Banco Metropolitano reported through its account on the social network X “an impact affecting services in branches and electronic payment channels”. A few hours later, the bank announced that the affected services had already been restored.

The company Orbit SA, which operates as a non-banking financial institution with the ability to manage transfers from abroad, has not reported on the suspension of remittance services. One of the main sources of foreign exchange income for the Cuban regimeMore than $50 billion in cash has been calculated by experts over the past 30 years.

especially Orbit SA receives license from the Central Bank of Cuba in 2022 Functioning as a non-banking financial institution instead of fincimexApproved by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2020 Due to its connection with the military group GAESA, a measure that led to Western Union closing operations on the island,

In the last hours, the Havana regime reported on a Alleged computer attack on CIMEX CorporationComing from abroad, which will affect the cyber security of transactions at gas stations.

“This decision has been taken due to a cyber security attack on the CIMEX marketing system. The Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning had informed just a few minutes ago that this was caused by a virus coming from abroad,” the official journalist reported. lazaro manuel alonso,

The news ruined the state’s plan to update the price of fuel and its marketing in foreign currency. It is unknown whether the above effects on the banking system, which have caused remittances through Western Union to be suspended, are related to the alleged computer attack.

In early January, the Minister of Finance and Prices, Vladimir Reguero AleSaid on the television program Mesa Redonda that The price of gasoline in Cuba will increase by more than 500%One of the measures included in the ruler’s great economic governance package Miguel Diaz-CanelWith which he proposed equalizing fuel prices to the official exchange rate (about 120 pesos to one dollar), which was adopted. Failed “Economic and Monetary Order”,

The Cuban regime proceeded with stopping the increase in transportation prices, after announcing an indefinite moratorium on the implementation of the measure. Dismissal of Economy and Planning Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandezwith of the Food Industry, Manuel Sobrino Martínezand Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA), alba rosa perez montoya, Other “cadres” of so-called “continuity” were also dismissed in the last few hours.