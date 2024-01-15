Mexican peso appreciates! Dollar price in Mexican banks today February 27, 2024

He mexican peso And the Mexican Stock Exchange advanced on Tuesday ahead of the release of a series of key economic data this week Dollar price today 27 February 2024 Closed 17.06 units For every greenback; Know what is here Exchange rates in Mexican banks,







Locally, Banco de Mexico (Banxico)’s quarterly report, to be released on Wednesday, will provide an update on the issuer’s expectations regarding inflation, GDP and key rate after the latest data.

He mexican peso was cited in At the end of trading around 17.0602 per dollar, That rose 0.20% compared with a Reuters reference price on Monday.











“Overnight, we would expect the exchange rate to behave at levels closer to 17.08 until the release of Banco’s quarterly report tomorrow,” Monex Grupo Financiero said in an analysis note.

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC .MXX stock index rose a modest 0.08% to 56,241.03 points after two sessions of decline, with the market eyeing the latest of the fourth-quarter corporate earnings reporting season.

Dollar price in Mexican banks today February 27, 2024

value of Dollar Today February 27, 2024 in Mexican Banks* Closes on:

BBVA Mexico – 16.21 pesos for buying and 17.34 pesos for selling

– 16.21 pesos for buying and 17.34 pesos for selling citybanamex – 16.49 pesos for buying and 17.51 ​​pesos for selling

– 16.49 pesos for buying and 17.51 ​​pesos for selling Azteca Bank – 16.10 pesos for buying and 17.85 pesos for selling

– 16.10 pesos for buying and 17.85 pesos for selling banorte – 15.95 pesos for buying and 17.35 pesos for selling

– 15.95 pesos for buying and 17.35 pesos for selling Confirm Banking – 16.10 pesos for buying and 17.60 pesos for selling

– 16.10 pesos for buying and 17.60 pesos for selling scotiabank – 15.00 pesos for buying and 18.10 pesos for selling

– 15.00 pesos for buying and 18.10 pesos for selling inbursa – 16.70 pesos for buying and 17.70 pesos for selling

*Exchange rate at 4:55 pm.

With information from Reuters

VJCM/CEM