Why should I create habits that support my health? , welfare

Patients repeatedly ask me during consultations: Is it okay to eat bread every day? We have grown up with traditional lunch habits after 5 pm, where our grandmothers would give us bread with various delicacies like butter, jam, avocado or eggs, for example. This habit, if maintained for years or decades, will always leave us in contact with bread as well as all its nutritional components. like refined flour, Butter and other ingredients that give it that special smell, taste and texture that make it palatable to our taste buds.

Later, the above compounds enter the blood to reach the brain, where they quickly activate our pleasure system, giving us pleasant and pleasurable sensations. The same thing happens with any type of sweets or ice cream that we find around us daily, especially on weekends, where holidays and social activities bring people together to consume them. Within the pleasure circuit it is giving that “mental upliftment” effect

The activity of alcohol is similar to that produced by sugar or similar substances. Similarly, saturated fat or fried foods trigger this bad habit in many people around the world, A “habit” formed over many years or decades causes a series of consequences against health.

Although saturated fats provide instant gratification, that doesn’t mean they’re good for your health.

For example, Drinking beer every day, eating two breads for breakfast or a cup of white rice at lunch has been a habit for years, which, as you know, disrupts the optimal biochemical values ​​of the blood. Like glucose, cholesterol, liver enzymes and uric acid. Likewise, it affects some extremely important biological functions, such as colonic cleansing through defecation, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, glomerular filtration in both kidneys for blood purification, and sleep due to excess stress and consumption of high-caffeine beverages. Disturbance in.

On the other hand, after visiting our doctor and being able to find out the weak points of our health, we can, with a strong will, Start new nutritional habits. These will be able to direct our daily life in a healthy way, a topic that has become the subject of much discussion within neurophysiology to understand why humans deviate from the path of mental and physical well-being towards the path of aging and competence. Turns. Make our cells sick.

“It doesn’t take more than two weeks to form good habits.”

The answer to the above question lies in the creation of foods and beverages that create a feeling of pleasure, but are not healthy at the nutritional level. The list is long and I don’t want to get into an argument with the big companies. However, it is necessary to mention this information to take care of your family’s health.

It doesn’t take more than two weeks to form good habits. For example, we can swap out white bread for good complex carbohydrates, such as sweet potatoes or papaya, as well as ditch sugary drinks for water. It’s just a matter of time until we get used to it

For many the path will be more difficult, but as the years go by, they will be glad they started. These changes will make us feel better, get sick less and will pay off after a few months or years, whereas an unhealthy habit can have a quick impact on our health, both physical and mental.