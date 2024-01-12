Mexico promotes proper use of medicines in veterinary medicine – News

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development highlighted the importance of considering food safety and appropriate use of medicines in veterinary medicine as strategic axes to attack the global problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).





Agriculture has strengthened its strategy for AMR surveillance, in line with recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (WHOSA) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). Is. ), under the One Health concept.





Thus, starting in 2023, Sensica’s actions against AMR include encouraging veterinarians and producers to implement hygiene and sanitation measures to reduce the use of drugs to combat infections in animals throughout the food chain. This includes strengthening monitoring.





Furthermore, in the field of safety, agriculture conducts strategies to strengthen the production of foods free from microbiological contaminants, to prevent their spread in the environment and to increase resistance to antimicrobials.





To commemorate the 2023 World AMR Awareness Week, the National Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality Service (SENASICA) organized two virtual forums with international experts in coordination with the General Health Council.





With this designation, Mexico joins the United States, Costa Rica, and Argentina as the only countries on the continent that collaborate with WHO on AMR and the only country in Latin America to focus on the agri-food security sector. Is.





In accordance with the mission of the Network of Collaborating Centers for AMR Quality Surveillance and Assessment, Mexico assists countries in Central America, the Caribbean and South America to develop their capacity and implement AMR surveillance in the short and medium term. RAM throughout the area.





To date, the country has provided technical advice to Nicaragua, Cuba, Brazil and Ecuador for the implementation of whole genome sequencing protocols for bacteria that cause diseases in humans.











12 January 2024 | Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Mexico. https://www.gob.mx/