Mexico U-23 loses first friendly match against Argentina

The Albiceleste won in Mazatlán with goals from Almada, Sole and Beltrán. Ayon and Carrillo scored for El Tri.

The Mexican under-23 team lost 2–4 in the first of two friendlies. argentinaWhich was held this Friday afternoon at the El Encanto Stadium.

The Albiceleste team he directs javier mascherano They quickly took center stage in the duel and took the lead on the scoreboard after just 13′, thanks to a penalty. Emilio Lara, who accused Thiago Almada With a powerful high shot that beat the Mexican goalkeeper. Twelve minutes later, matias sole He increased the lead on the scoreboard with a spur shot that surprised and weakened the opponent defence.

Trio under-23 debut in the first of two friendlies against Argentina. imago7

As the game progresses, Mexico Showed flexibility and closed the gap due to a diagonal from the right rodrigo huescas he finished Atson Aeon To the back of the net (32′). With the first period almost extinct, the team he directs ricardo cadena matched thank you cards Jordan CarrilloWho finished with a half turn to the center of the field and scored, despite interference from the Argentinian goalkeeper.

For a second term, errors in defense condemned the aspirations of Mexican under-23 team, At 49′, lucas beltran The goalkeeper pushed a ball alex padilla Left alive in a short area a defensive mistake allowed Pablo Solari to go down the right side and score his fourth of the night.

It was the first of two friendly matches in Mexican territory for the Albiceleste, in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. They will meet again on Monday in Puebla.