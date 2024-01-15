Photos – Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley, Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey… These stars look exactly alike!

Confusing two stars is a mistake we have all made at least once in our lives. And with good reason, some celebrities look exactly alike. For example this is the case of Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley. star of 2018pride and Prejudice He even touched on this topic during an interview with the famous American host, James Corden: “I was followed at an airport thinking I was Natalie Portman.” Both the actresses look exactly alike in this 1999 film Star Wars, Episode I: The Phantom Menace, The English star has been chosen to star in the saga due to her resemblance to the ex-wife of Benjamin Millepied. She even goes as far as doubling her character in some scenes.

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley are not the only actresses to fall victim to this phenomenon. Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey claim they have been mistaken for each other several times. A situation that irritates as much as it flatters sex education , “I want people to focus on the work we both do, rather than how we look.” She states in 2020 Independent. Greta Gerwig also decided to cast Emma Mackey in her film in 2023 barbie With her resemblance to Margot Robbie. However, once the two women get together, the outcome is very different from what was expected: “Once we dressed up as Barbie, we realized we didn’t look alike” star assures babylon Is buzzfeed, While promoting the feature film last year.

These are other stars whose similarity is surprising!

Among other stars whose physical resemblance is obvious, it is impossible not to mention Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, François Cluzet and the American actor, Dustin Hoffman or even Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Claudia Schiffer is a particularly charming image of Brigitte Bardot when she was younger. Know about those celebrities who look exactly alike in pictures…

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA / BestImages