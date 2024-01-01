Miami Marlins crowned World Series champions

miami marlins acquired the experienced champion of world Series with Houston AstrosAfter being placed on assignment by chicago cubs In August 2023.

the story of trey mancini A big change came in 2020. That year he was diagnosed with grade three colon cancer, but made a satisfactory recovery and returned to the field in 2021. He was replaced in 2022. houston To join the roster of the beautiful and victorious Astros of the Fall Classic.

Miami Marlins sign World Series champion with Houston

According to Journalist Jon Heyman, MLB correspondent reportsdetailed the following transactions through its social network X profile: ,trey mancini accept the deal minor league with miami marlins, invited to spring training mlb,,

mancini 79 comes from making commitments with chicago cubs, In those, he hit .234/.299/.336 for an offensive line that included 16 extra-base hits (12 home runs and four home runs). He had 55 hits in 263 official appearances.

The starting position is occupied by Josh Bell, and without the offers received from Yuli Gurriel, who has the seal of approval to remain as an option at the position. trey manciniWho has extensive experience in left and right field also.

He spottrack market price They signed Mancini to a five-year contract worth more than $90 million dollars. we’ll see how much he’ll pay miami marlins For a player who has faced ups and downs in the last three years.

merlins performed well under the leadership of skip shoemaker last season. they managed to move forward mlb postseason, after securing the second wild card with a record of 84 wins and 78 losses. they swept away philadelphia phillies In two games.