Miami Open 2024 | Incredible failure on center court of the Miami Open that led to the match being stopped: “We cannot continue”

He miami open 2024 This Tuesday, March 26, there was a curious and unprecedented moment. Quarter final matches were played in women’s category Victoria Azarenka and Yulia PutintsevaBut due to an unexpected technical problem the game had to be stopped as soon as it started.

Everything was going normally until the fourth game of the match, when an unusual event occurred: the center court of the Miami Open faced power cuts And this caused some inconveniences. From the judge’s screen to the use of Hawkeye, a decisive element in determining points.

In such a situation, the umpire did not delay and decided to stop the match. First he got some instructions over the radio and then he contacted the players and told them what was happening.







,At the moment, we have lost power, so we have no lights or sound. That’s why we can’t continue, We’re going to stay here and come back when everything is sorted out,” he told them, as the tennis players looked at each other in disbelief.





What did the Miami Open organization say?

This situation generated surprise, as it only took place on Center Court of the Miami Open and other matches scheduled at other venues were able to develop normally.

On behalf of the WTA, they immediately reacted and issued a statement about the duel between the Belarusian and the Kazakh. ,At present there is a problem of electricity in the stadium. “The organization is working to resolve the issue and we are confident that play can return within the next 10 minutes.”

It should be remembered that in Indian Wells, a few weeks ago, also in the United States, another unusual incident occurred when the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was delayed due to a swarm of bees.





This happened to Alcaraz and Zverev on the court in the middle of the M1000 match.

The organization had to request the help of an expert to deal with the hives which had given way to a major invasion of bees. An image of a Spaniard after being bitten by a specimen also went viral.