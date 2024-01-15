Miami Open 2024 | Schedule of games and matches for Wednesday, March 27; siner and medvedev play

There is very little time left to know its outcome miami open 2024This Wednesday, April 27, the women’s and men’s branches are immersed in the quarter-final stage, with the action kicking off in the early hours of the afternoon on Center Court, with four exciting matches to watch.

Will be the first player to ask for his ticket for the semi-finals of the tournament Caroline Garcia and Danielle CollinsWho will ever determine the third guest of the semi-finals Rybakina and Azarenka have already booked their tickets And they will face each other as they advance to the Grand Final, plus they will have a huge gap to wait until they meet their next opponent, no matter who the winner is.

Meanwhile, in the men’s first turn, Janic Sinner Looks like he has an easy opponent Tomas MachakAlthough he may be a surprise like many of the circuit’s stars, the Italian has made a tremendous start to the season that no one can stop.





Miami Open in night action

A few hours later, the night session will begin in the same order, with the women taking the first turn. Ekaterina AlexandrovaThe surprising player who eliminated inga swiatekwill be measured from jessica pegulawhile Russian Daniil Medvedev Will end the day against Chile Nicholas Jerry.

All duels will be broadcast on both TV and internet streaming by ESPN+ in the United States, while for Mexico and Latin America, it will be broadcast on pay television by ESPN, and if via streaming by the Star+ platform .





Miami Masters: Order of games for Wednesday, March 27

