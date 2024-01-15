Here’s how Austin Butler gained 20 pounds of muscle for Dune 2

The coach adds, “I have worked with many actors who were not worried about their physical fitness.” But there are also those who make fitness their priority for this or that project. Then they gain a sense of control. I think it’s very empowering to feel like you can have control over your body. A lot can be achieved with time, effort and dedication. I feel like Austin realized this along with me.”

at work !

When it came time to start, the trainer recommended the actor to old-fashioned training with weight lifting, repetitions and alternating sets. For this type of training, Duffy Gaver is adamant: the amount of weight lifted should be developed by gradually overloading the muscles to stimulate their growth. “If you can lift 200 pounds, your goal should be to lift 205 or 210 pounds. And if you can lift 210 pounds four times in a row, your goal should be to lift the same thing eight to ten times. That’s how you Will progress,” he explains. To encourage this growth, the trainer recommends eating at least 3,000 calories per day. He particularly recommends chicken, broccoli, and brown rice. These methods have helped Austin Butler Even with his extra muscles, it allowed him to gain the flexibility needed for fight and stunt sequences.

training for austin butler dune 2

Work on 4 sets of 10 repetitions of these exercises. If this is too easy, add weight and try to do more repetitions. After this, don’t forget to stretch.

TREADMILL

10 minutes of light jogging to improve blood circulation.

bench

Lie on a bench with your feet flat on the floor. Hold the bar slightly wider than your shoulders. Exhale and extend your arms upward and lift the bar up. Inhale as you lower the bar so it touches your chest. Exhale as you straighten your arms again to raise the bar. Repeat.

deadlift

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes under the bar. Bend your hips, keeping a firm grip on the bar. Plant your feet on the floor and stand up by moving your hips, bringing the bar with you. No matter what, keep your back straight. Hold the weight for a few seconds, then tilt your pelvis down, pushing your hips back to slowly lower the bar to the mat.

squat

With your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out, push your hips back and lower your body into a sitting position. Come back and repeat.

bicep curl

You can also do this exercise standing or on a bench, with a barbell, dumbbells or kettlebells. The main thing is to keep your back straight and work only the biceps, contracting the muscles to bring the weight to chest height before straightening your arms to return to the starting position.

abdomen

Sit with your buttocks and feet flat on the floor. Engage your core by bringing your upper body to your knees. While standing, turn your body so that your right elbow touches your left knee, etc. Do this at least a hundred times.