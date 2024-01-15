Historic growth in the Cuban exchange market.

This March 27, this Wednesday of Holy Week, the Cuban foreign exchange market began with a rise in the euro, with a new record and price. The European currency remains strongest on the black market, while it appears immovable in Cuban banks.

The euro did not give up and on the 27th it once again set a historic price in the informal currency exchange market in Cuba. The European currency led the rise in prices on the island, creating uncertainty about the future of other foreign currencies and the cost of freely convertible currencies (MLCs).

This Wednesday started with an unexpected rise of the Euro, reaching an unprecedented value. This behavior, while not unexpected, has created uncertainty about the price of other currencies and its effect on the Cuban economy in general.

Although the US Dollar and the MLC remain stable for the time being, it is not ruled out that they will experience an increase in the coming days as a result of the domino effect that usually occurs in the informal exchange market after a rapid rise of the Euro. . Exchange market in Cuba today.

It is important to highlight that these types of fluctuations generate instability in the economy and make financial planning difficult for Cubans.

Euro price today on the Cuban exchange market. dollar and mlc

The US dollar remains stable in Cuba’s informal exchange market, trading at an average price of 330 Cuban pesos per unit. The freely convertible currency (MLC) also remained unchanged with a price of 275 Cuban pesos.

Currently, according to the Torque study, the euro has experienced a new historical record price of 340 pesos Cubans per unit. This increase represents an increase of two pesos compared to yesterday, Tuesday, March 26. Another historical record for the price of the Euro on the Cuban exchange market! How much more do we have left to see?