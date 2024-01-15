Golden WhatsApp: It is now available and everyone can download it

For both its simple interface and its constant updates, WhatsApp It is installed as a messaging application Favorite Worldwide, with billions of users.

However, for some people the official version of Meta Messenger is not enough and that is why they turn to MODs; that is that non-original version WhatsApp usually offers unique features like changes to the platform design or downloading other users’ statuses.

In this context, one of mod What has become more relevant is the so-called “Golden WhatsApp”, the specialty of which is that it allows app is Messenger in golden voice. Below are all the details.

how to download whatsapp gold

To convert the app to Gold, you need to download WhatsApp Plus.

To activate “Gold Mode” WhatsAppdownload essentials whatsapp plus,apk which brings many functions. The step by step is as follows:

First of all, you need to make a backup copy of your conversations on WhatsApp.

Once this is done, uninstall WhatsApp completely.

Install the WhatsApp Plus application and give it the corresponding permissions.

When you have everything ready, go to WhatsApp Plus Settings – Configuration.

Click the “Themes” tab and download the color you want. In this case it would be gold.

Click on “Apply” and that’s it, you will see that your WhatsApp has changed not only the logo color but also the entire application.

It is important to remember this WhatsApp Dorado is not an official version of WhatsApp; Therefore, it can be potentially dangerous, as it may contain malware or be used to collect personal data from users. In the meantime, you have to remain alert and always download the application Only from official sources, Like the App Store on your device.