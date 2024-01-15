The HAI 4.0 project focuses entirely on the development and improvement of animal welfare





It is one of 14 projects led by i+Porc that entered the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism’s Call for Assistance for Innovative Business Group 2023.

However, 14 projects led by i+Porc, awarded on 28 November by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MINCOTUR) in response to the call for aid for Innovative Business Groups 2023, have had a positive impact on the animals’ well-being. One of them focuses entirely on the development and improvement of this variable. Animal welfare is a duty and an inevitable requirement of the current production model and it largely marks the roadmap of producers and agents associated with this sector.

Human Animal Interaction (HAI)

“Human Animal Interaction (HAI) through Artificial Intelligence – Phase 2” promoted by the consortium formed by the companies I+Pork Cluster, Seva Salud Animal, S.A. (Seva), Piencosa Costa S.A., Infopork S.L. (Op Group), Sigma goes. EQT SERVEI SL (EQTIC) and Institut de Reserca i Tecnologia Agroalimentarias (IRTA).

Phase 2 of the project continues the development of the HAI 4.0 methodology that incorporates the concepts of artificial intelligence and deep-learning to analyze animal behavior in the presence of humans, which the first phase introduced. This phase will complete the study of some of the variables affecting animal welfare and the development of the technology with resulting on-farm trials and outline the design and methodology of the HAI Friendly Seal, a new scheme that helps standardize is evaluation. Of animal welfare.

Projects financed by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of the Government of Spain. Calls for subsidies to support innovative business clusters, as per the year 2023, within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. (Order ICT/1117/2021 amended by Order ICT/474/2022).

