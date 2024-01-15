Scaloni: “Only Messi and Di Maria are guaranteed a place in the Copa America”

march fifa date is over and The Argentine national team said goodbye to the United States with a new victory against their counterpart from Costa RicaSo they stay on track toward copa america 2024 , In a press conference, Lionel Scaloni sheds light on a very important detail And he sent a message to his footballers,

After securing an important win thanks to a reaction in the second half, the Argentinian tactician had strong words for the summer: “In the world of football you never know. Any of those who are here are guaranteed (a place in the Copa America). Only the one who (Messi) did not come, the rest started picking and shoveling. Well, ‘El Fideo’ too. It is also guaranteed,

Regarding the team’s performance against ‘La Selle’: “It has served us a lot. I have seen a very mature team, because we found ourselves in difficulty, we found ourselves falling behind in the game and in the second half the team played 20 or 25 very good minutes., Happy about it because we will get these types of matches and it will work for us.

Regarding the options he has in midfield with Enzo, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes and others, Scaloni was very clear: “The team always had many midfielders, midfielders with good feet. We have always had it, Aquil (Palacios) did not come in, Guido (Rodriguez) is out., Thiago (Almada) is with U-23. We are very well covered, if one of us performs poorly, the other is ready to play. Don’t let anyone rest, because the one we think is the best is playing.,

Lautaro Martínez speaks out at the end of his drought

Another positive point for ‘La Albiceleste’ on March FIFA date It was then that Lautaro Martínez scored again and announced for TYC Sports: “Even though you try to avoid those things (about drought), sometimes you think, your head is always spinning. It’s a reward for peace, for work. Thanks to the coaching staff and my teammates who stay close to me all the time,

,My family tries to distance me from those issues. Because ultimately those are the issues that make you a little nervous or worried in pursuit of the goal, but nothing, I worked and that is the merit of the work.“, the Inter Milan forward concluded. Now, Argentine footballers must return to their clubs to finish the season and prepare in the best possible way for the summer where they will defend the Copa America.

