Miguel Cabrera returns to Tigers as special assistant

Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, who retired last season, returned to Detroit Tigers preseason camp as a new special assistant

The Tigers wanted the potential future Hall of Famer to remain with the club as an assistant following his retirement at the end of the previous season. He intends to stay at the camp for the rest of the week.

Miguel Cabrera played 21 seasons in the Major Leagues and finished his career with the Detroit Tigers. AP Photo/Paul Sancia

Manager AJ Hinch admitted, “As soon as I walked into the building, into the room, people were excited.” “This is the best time for him to bring his energy and happiness to the field.”

“I feel good. I feel like I gave everything I had to baseball,” admitted Cabrera, 40, who played 21 seasons in the Major Leagues.

Jackson Jobe makes preseason debut

Jackson Jobe, a 21-year-old right-hander who was Detroit’s third pick in the 2021 amateur draft. Debuted in spring training with a 101.8 mph pitch.

He drove in two runs in a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth against the Minnesota Twins, and his fast pitch was off Dylan Neuse to make the score 2-1. With a full count, Neuse was called strike three and Willie Joe Gary Jr. threw all three pitches.

Jobe went 2-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 16 starts with four teams in the minor leagues last year, striking out 84 and striking out six in 64 innings.

Rays ruled out Taj Bradley inauguration

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Taj Bradley was ruled out of his scheduled start in Sarasota, Florida, and was ordered to have an MRI after feeling tightness in his pectoral during warmups.

The Rays were hopeful that the 22-year-old Bradley would earn his spot in the starting rotation.

Manager Kevin Cash is optimistic that he discovered Bradley’s right pectoral muscle injury before it became more serious, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Cash said he’ll find out Wednesday.

Bradley had over 50 pitches in his only spring training start.