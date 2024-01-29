Mikel Arteta is in great shape to become Barcelona’s next coach. Will he leave Arsenal?

2024-01-29

armory have to face nottingham forest The Premier League returns after a cup duel in England. Gunner team wants to continue the fight for the title mikel arteta He gave a statement before the game.

There was an inevitable question in the press room about his future, as his name is linked to barcelona after Javi Announced that he would not remain in command. arteta He showed his strong stance on the rumours: “No, they are completely fake news. What you read yesterday, I don’t know where it came from. This is absolutely false. “I’m really upset about this,” he said. mikael He has a contract with till 2025 armory And denied any connection with Barcelona: “I could not believe it”He said about the news that is going on.

I don’t know where it comes from. I think we have to be very careful when we talk about personal things, especially about him. i’m in the right place, In addition, he was consulted about the potential renewal: “I have a strong relationship with the board of directors. Things come naturally. “We’ve always done it this way and we’ve done it very well.” And he deepened his anger even more: “First of all, I am very cautious when I talk about my personal things in public. Secondly, because I don’t think anyone deserves to hear this kind of news. I have always said the opposite. That’s why I feel troubled.”

