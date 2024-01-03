millie bobby brown goes to war

She’s still a kid but she already has her own cosmetics brand, a busy filmography (we know her for her roles in “Stranger Things”, “Godzilla 2” or “The Enola Holmes Mysteries”) and now a novel. Is. Yes, Millie Bobby Brown writes. What wouldn’t you do if you were successful? The story came to her in a classic format and not in the form of overly complicated sentences, the kind that springs to mind when you see a picture of your great-grandmother (because Millie was inspired to write “Dicks” by her, Florence )-9th March”).

Flo, the novel’s child, is the last child born to an English family. His older sister Nellie works in the mayor’s office. We are in London during the Blitz. German airmen drop their share of bombs every day. When the siren sounds, we immediately run for shelter in the London Underground, this glory of British engineers is very popular among tourists. It is this subway staircase that, of course, gave the book its title.