Travis Kelce explodes with reads in first half filled with errors between Chiefs and 49ers

Travis Kelce, tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, shows his irritation towards Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

travis kels swept away in despair and pushed andy reid Before the start of the second offensive series of second quarter of kansas city chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce was caught on camera saying something to the coach and giving him a little lift during a first half that has been tough for the Chiefs’ offense.

post event The head coach had to take some steps to maintain his balance, Kells continues his claim on the reed until jerick mkinnon snatched boyfriend Taylor Swift From the arm. This argument obviously stems from a play in which Kelce was open but the ball did not go to him.

Kelce barely had one reception for a yard When an altercation occurred and once again he let his emotions get the better of him. Christmas day, kelsey already had a fight With Reed, when he threw his helmet on the bench and the coach postponed Staff members return helmets The opening round loss was to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Errors mark the first part

Chiefs struggled during first quarter To advance the ball while in the second quarter, Isiah Pacheco dropped the ball Inside their opponents’ 10-yard line.

