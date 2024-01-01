Milwaukee Brewers agree to terms with Austin Nola

in the following season major League Baseball Movements within each team for 2024 continue to be announced. Not only are the big players signing, but organizations are also signing milwaukee brewers Who want to strengthen the areas that seem weak.

In 2023, at the time Craig was the leader of the council’s leadership team National League Central Division, For the next season, new captain Pat Murphy will try to repeat the postseason pass.

organization of milwaukee brewers Although they were unable to advance beyond the Wild Card Series, they have already begun taking steps to remain competitive.

Austin Nola signs with the Milwaukee Brewers

One of the areas where they appear to be most vulnerable milwaukee brewers For this, 2024 is the receivership. Because of this, this Friday, January 5, the team reached an agreement with the catcher austin nola, According to MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman,

there will be a contract minor league with the invitation of spring training, austin nola He will come to the team to find depth in position two and free up a bit wilson contrerasWho is the holder of the post.

It should be noted that the fight for that position in the big team milwaukee brewers it will stay together Eric Haas And jefferson quero, This is where the former player probably has a little bias. San Diego PadresTo have more experience than your competitors.

In this last season of mlb, austin nola He saw action in 52 games where he had a .146 average with one home run and eight RBI. Additionally, he hit three doubles and stepped to the plate nine times.

For life in five years’ service, receptor He has a batting average of .249 with 77 extra-base hits (24 home runs), 136 RBI, 125 runs scored, and an OPS of .696.