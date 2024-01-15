Monterrey vs Tigres: where to watch Liga MX Femenil free today

11th day of completion 2024 of Liga MX Femenil Promises to bring emotions to the surface with anticipation Regio Femenil Classic, between Tigres Femenil and Rayadas de Monterrey, Which will take place today, Friday, March 15, at the University Stadium.
Both teams are coming into this match with impressive form and a tough competition for the lead Liga MX Femenil.
Latest results from Raidas de Monterrey:
- Monterrey 5 – 0 Cruz Azul
- America 4 – 0 Monterrey
- PUMAS UNAM 2 – 3 Monterrey
- Monterrey 6 – 0 Santos Laguna
- Lyon 1 – 4 Monterrey
On the other hand, Tigres Femenil reaches Regio Femenil Classic An equally impressive performance followed, defeating Querétaro 2–0 in their last match. With an impeccable streak of nine wins in nine games, Tigres Femenil comfortably top the table with 27 points.
Tigres Women’s latest results:
- Tigres UANL 2 – 0 Tijuana
- Cruz Azul 1 – 2 Tigres UANL
- Toluca 0 – 7 Tigres UANL
- Mazatlan 0 – 4 Tigres UANL
- Tigres UANL 2 – 0 Querétaro
What time will Tigres Femenil play today?
- Date: Friday, March 15, 2024
- Time: 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)
- Stage: Day 11 of the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX Femenil
- Venue: University Stadium
Where to watch Monterrey vs Tigres Femenil
- The exciting Clasico Regio Femenil will be broadcast live on Televisa Deportes, Vix and El Nueva.
If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,