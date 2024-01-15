Monterrey vs Tigres: where to watch Liga MX Femenil free today

11th day of completion 2024 of Liga MX Femenil Promises to bring emotions to the surface with anticipation Regio Femenil Classic, between Tigres Femenil and Rayadas de Monterrey, Which will take place today, Friday, March 15, at the University Stadium.

Both teams are coming into this match with impressive form and a tough competition for the lead Liga MX Femenil.

Latest results from Raidas de Monterrey:

Monterrey 5 – 0 Cruz Azul

America 4 – 0 Monterrey

PUMAS UNAM 2 – 3 Monterrey

Monterrey 6 – 0 Santos Laguna

Lyon 1 – 4 Monterrey

On the other hand, Tigres Femenil reaches Regio Femenil Classic An equally impressive performance followed, defeating Querétaro 2–0 in their last match. With an impeccable streak of nine wins in nine games, Tigres Femenil comfortably top the table with 27 points.

Tigres Women’s latest results:

Tigres UANL 2 – 0 Tijuana

Cruz Azul 1 – 2 Tigres UANL

Toluca 0 – 7 Tigres UANL

Mazatlan 0 – 4 Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL 2 – 0 Querétaro

What time will Tigres Femenil play today?

Date: Friday, March 15, 2024

Time: 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Day 11 of the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX Femenil

Venue: University Stadium

Where to watch Monterrey vs Tigres Femenil

The exciting Clasico Regio Femenil will be broadcast live on Televisa Deportes, Vix and El Nueva.

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,