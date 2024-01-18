culture news “More Horror and More Action”: Jenna Ortega Is Clear, Season 2 of Wednesday Will Be Very Different

One of Netflix’s tremendous successes is Wednesday, a series whose first season absolutely won. Rest assured, there is actually a second one planned and besides, it is the head of the project himself who comes to talk to us about it.

sick yes but not unsuccessful

You may not know it, but it’s been years since The Addams Family has existed since it was originally short comic strips published in an American magazine in the 1930s. , A universe that has never really left American popular culture, ever since Uncle Sam’s Country entitled its first TV series in 1964, then a second ten years later, and even a third in 1992. and also a fourth, “The New Addams Family”, in 1998.

In short, the Addams family and the small screen is a love story that has lasted a long time (and even then, that’s not counting the famous 90s movies with Christopher Lloyd and Anjelica Huston) and it’s clear that it’s realized. should last for years to come Thanks to Netflix, which was able to brilliantly renew the universe with Wednesday. Centered on the eponymous character, Wednesday premieres the first season in 2022, co-directed by Tim Burton, and catapults its actress Jenna Ortaga to the pinnacle of Hollywood popularity.

We followed Wednesday’s adventures inside the Nevermore Academy in a tone that flirts between comedy and levity: a delicious atmosphere that knows how to talk to the public because it’s about For the best debut in the history of an English-language Netflix series (The previous record was held by Season 4 of The Witcher). In its entirety, it is Third most watched Netflix series after Stranger Things and Squid Game : In short, a huge success and there is no doubt that Season 2 should also attract people’s attention.

A season 2 that will change the situation?

Now classified as an international star, Jenna Ortaga is one of the most prominent actresses in the cinematic realm. The twenty-one-year-old actress spoke on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards to the media “E!” clarified on the microphone that Wednesday Season 2 will feel different.

Everything is bigger in this second season. There’s a lot more action. Each episode will probably feel somewhat like a movie, which is nice and has some very, very good lines, everything is just more ambitious. This season will be even scarier!

More horror, more action, higher budget, higher ambitions… clearly, this season 2 only bodes for the best. It is also a project that requires time and availability: so to speak, Ortaga would not even be able to star in the next film of the iconic Scream saga, given the request. Wednesday will begin filming in Ireland in April 2024. Needless to say, we are patiently waiting for the release date.