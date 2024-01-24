Young Venezuelan Armando Medina dies after drinking adulterated drinks during excursion

Passed away armando medinathe young man Venezuelan who suffered brain and nervous system damage after consuming adulterated alcoholic beverages during a Tourist excursion to Saona Island,

This information was given by his partner, anhoa garrettVia his Instagram account, who previously revealed that Medina was “in very poor health.”

The incident occurred on October 31, 2020, and he slipped into a coma during the first two weeks after consuming the drug. adulterated drinksWith methanol.

Armando Medina before touring the island of Saona with ATA Excursionsinstagram account

During this time the young man was assaulted multiple dialysis And various treatments.

”Thank you all for your unconditional support and keeping an eye on her. With all the pain in my soul I inform you that Armandito could not resist this fight,” his partner said on social networks.

Medina worked as a tattoo artist.

“His wish in life was to be cremated, we are currently looking for centers to do so,” he said in another publication.

At the end of 2020, Ministry of Public Health The license of the company in charge of the journey was cancelled, ata excursionIn charge of the excursion where the incident occurred.