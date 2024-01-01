Record sales of freely convertible currency on informal market in Cuba

The freely convertible currency (MLC) woke up this Wednesday with a new record sales figure in the informal market in Cuba, as revealed by the daily rate of independent media. the touchWhich records unofficial price fluctuations of currencies on the island.

The average sale of the virtual currency rose over the past few hours to 251 pesos, one peso higher than the value in recent days.

The dollar and the euro, for their part, remain unchanged They sell for 280 pesos in US currency and 285 pesos in European currency.

The MLC price increase in the informal market comes amid a recent announcement by Cuba’s state corporation CIMEX. of S.A. Launch of Classic Card, a rechargeable card in dollars for citizens and foreigners; also launched Another prepaid card in USD from Banco de Credito y Comercio (BANDEC).

“Supporters of the regime have just found out that they have been deceived again. The dollars they converted into MLC are no longer useful to buy gasoline,” based on the message of confusion published by journalist Fernando ” a Twitter user named “Liborio” joked. Ravsburg.

The announcement of the creation of the two new cards has once again generated jokes and memes as they, once again, reveal the Cuban government’s continued level of reform in economic matters.

Facebook screenshot/Edmundo Dantes Jr.

Meanwhile, the average prices recorded over the last 24 hours at this time reflect very stable buying and selling offers for the three main reference currencies in the Cuban informal market: 280 in buying and selling of the dollar; and 285 CUP for the acquisition and sale of euros.

In case of MLC, the average is 250 for buying and 251 for selling.

Average buying and selling prices of the three reference currencies in Cuba’s informal market (elToque)

The path of the dollar, euro and MLC was uncertain after the Cuban government announced a crusade against the unofficial selling and buying of these currencies.

However, now they have not only recovered their values ​​before the decline in late December, but have also started rising to prices they had never reached.

The temporary decline affecting the three reference currencies began on December 22, just two days after Cuba’s Prime Minister. Manuel Marrero Cruz, will announce it The official dollar rate will be changed in Cuba starting this January,

At the time Marrero Cruz did not specify what the new price would be nor the exact date when it would come into effect. As of January 24, Cuban authorities have not made any official announcement on this issue.

A few days after Manuel Marrero’s public intervention before the National Assembly, he was Minister of Economy in Cuba, alejandro gilwho gave this assurance They would intervene in the informal currency market, which they described as “distortion.”

reference rate of the touch It is prepared after analyzing purchase and sale advertisements published on social networks and classified websites. From this result, a value is established that is used to know the values ​​of the major currencies circulating in the country.

For several months the Cuban regime has been trying to shift blame the touch Promoting a higher exchange rate – in the government’s opinion – harms the Cuban economy and increases inflation on the island.