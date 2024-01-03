Mother of Cuban political prisoner Yoane Moru Leal, 11J protestor in Cardenas, dies

Mother of Cuban political prisoner Yone Moru LilSentenced to 15 years in prison for demonstrating in Cárdenas, Matanzas province, on July 11, 2021, he died this Sunday of a heart attack at the age of 59.

news of death of carmen leal herrera Cuban activist gave this information on social network marcel valdeswho recalled that Belita, as the woman was known, had begun to suffer from the condition “ever since the Castro dictatorship separated her from her son, leaving her with chest pain during each trip.”

“Another mother who could no longer bear the burden of pain, another family member who died while her loved one was unjustly imprisoned,” Valdes said.

They also included with their publication photographs of both the dead woman and Yone of the prison where they are being held.

He wrote, “Look at the condition it is in, the government has completely destroyed it.”

He recalled that Belita was a brave woman who never gave up fighting for her son’s freedom, and also described her as “an excellent mother and a great Cuban”.

She predicted that she would take care of her son from heaven and he would be released from prison.

He shared a poem that Yone had dedicated to his mother three months before her death. He further said, “Yonay knew that her mother was not well.”

-A poem by a prisoner to his mother…

Prisoner’s debt…

Maybe today I will write your poem. Imprisoned, stolen moments of bitter events, today my imprisoned life is settled in your kisses, a hidden debt which I do not repay through imprisonment. My old blanket is fading, its light goes out in times of sorrow. If everything ends, I don’t have your kiss, I don’t have anything, I have a double debt. My life has been given so much I regret it. Withered mind I catch everything, I catch your years I mix them in my dreams, I give you all the years you have. The warmth that flows when I hold you cannot be compared to anything in the universe. I miss your face and your kiss too, your light goes out, I am so sad. The blanket without payment that gave birth to my dreams, the infinite willpower in destructive times, the skilled sculptor who created my body, without you I am nothing because I no longer dream. That’s why I’m writing to you about the debt I have.

This unfortunate loss happens just a few days later The National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) rejected a request for an amnesty law that called for the release of political prisoners of the Cuban regime.,

Notification, received by wilbur aguilar bravo – Father of political prisoner 11J, Valanil Luis Aguilar RiveraThe date is February 8, 2024. In this, the ANPP acknowledged receipt of the official petition presented at the National Capital on 19 January.

application, Presented before the Cuban Parliament at the end of January on the initiative of Cuban civil society actorsreceived significant support, 2,314 signatures of support are being collectedWhich includes relatives of 546 political prisoners and permanent residents who have 80% voting rights.

However, the official notification did not specify specific reasons for the refusal, only stating that the processing was “unacceptable” for not complying with certain legal requirements, without specifying which legal requirements.