Nashville SC moves into Concacaf Champions Cup as Inter Miami’s opponent

Inter Miami will have to overcome many obstacles if it is to achieve all its objectives Expected this season. After the first victory in of MLStheir’s tata martino They have presented themselves as a candidate team to dominate American soccer and why not, Dreaming of all the possible titles.

Definitely, One of the priority objectives for the franchise is the CONCACAF Champions Cup, In football language it is known as Concachampions, after the last beating League Cup, Inter Miami secured direct access to the second round, Where he awaits an opponent who, with one game remaining, seems already defined.

This Thursday night, Nashville SC beats Dominican Republic team Moca 3-0 Which was second in the local tournament last season. with goals from Mukhtar, Surridge and Boyd, state team Tennessee Leaves a tie on the track to be decided in their own home country, meaning that, sUnless there is a surprise of historical dimensions, the Americans qualify to face Inter Miami In the next phase.

Old acquaintance of Inter Miami

Nashville was Inter Miami’s opponent in the final of the previous edition of the League Cup. On that occasion, the penalties were increased Florida To capture the first title in its short history. Messi and Picoult were the scorers in the match that was decided due to an error elliot panicco By eleven metres.

rich story USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

related news

it This was not the last clash between Nashville SC and Inter Miami. Last year on 31st August, The two franchises faced each other in MLS, with the match ending without a goal., This was the first game in which Messi did not score or assist Since his arrival in American football.

This history tells The extreme similarity between the two most competitive teams in the United States. Barring a still-imperceptible surge in quality, both teams They promise a high-voltage elimination that will likely be resolved by details, Although Big signing from Inter Miami or transformation of Messi, Busquets…etc, They can be significant when it comes to creating disagreements.