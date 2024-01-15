National League footballers’ holidays
National League players and coaches enjoy a free weekend because there is no activity.
Due to the break in the National League, football players and coaches enjoyed a short holiday this weekend.
Kenny Bowden: The marathon defender enjoyed the beautiful Pulhanpazak Falls with his romantic partner.
Yann Maciel: The Brazilian Olimpia midfielder went to Roatan.
Yann Maciel and his partner on the beaches of Roatan. The girl is waiting for her first child.
Denovan Torreya. The Genesis goalkeeper also enjoyed this weekend off.
Cristian Calix: The Real España midfielder heads to ROATÁN with his romantic partner Stefanie Lobo.
Cristian Sacaza: The Marathon midfielder shared this photo on his social networks in which he is seen kissing his romantic partner.
Mario Martínez: The midfielder of Olancho FC decided to move to Roatán.
Brian Moya: The Real Espana forward shared with his family.
Maximiano Pérez: The Uruguayan striker from Marathon went to enjoy the sea with his romantic partner.
Zoe Benavidez: The Real Espana midfielder spent his time in Roatan with his romantic partner Bella Ciloete.
Bella Silotte is the romantic partner of Real España midfielder Zoe Benavidez.
Agustín Ozmendi: Motagua’s Argentine scorer also decided to move to Roatán.
Agustín Ozmendi went to Roatán with his brother Rodrigo, who also plays for Motagua.
“Virus” Martínez: The Victoria forward left for Houston, United States.
Tota Medina: Marathon coach enjoys Cayos Cochinos with his wife.
Tally Avila is the beautiful wife of marathon coach Tota Medina. The woman dazzled in Kayos Cochino.
