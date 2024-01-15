Ari Aster’s next film starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler

edington This is the title of Ari Aster’s next film and its casting is enough to make you dream. Indeed, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler will star in the director’s fourth feature film. heredity, mid summer And Beau is scared,

According to hollywood reporterWe’ll also see Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Ward and Clifton Collins Jr.

the stars are aligned

Like Ari Aster’s previous films, edington Will be produced by A24. Talking about the story, the plot will revolve around a small town in New Mexico and its sheriff with noble aspirations. And according to the studio’s recent publication on the network, filming has already begun.

A photo that also allows us to know that Ari Aster contacted the director of photography Darius Khondji to support him as cinematographer. A name that moviegoers should speak, because we are grateful to them for the special importance they have given them delicatessen And city ​​of lost children by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, but also midnight in Paris by Woody Allen, Bardo by Alejandro González Iñárritu, or even enemaPaul Thomas Anderson’s short film is dedicated to Thom Yorke.

This is promising!