Five habits that will change your life to achieve your goals

“Understand how our Brain Taking control of our thoughts and redirecting our lives”, this is the first step to achieving the goals you set for yourself. In the book How to achieve your goals, change your mind, and achieve the life you want (Ed. Planet), Journalist Angie RigueroA well-known face on television as well as a psychologist coachhas created a revolutionary way to achieve everything you dream of to your personal, emotional and professional life through neuroscience, psychology and to teach,

The work is divided into three parts. In the first, he shows us the difference between happiness and temporary happiness, and helps us understand how the brain works to change our outlook on life.

train the brain

Angie Riguero explains: «We have to change our patterns of behavior and modify those automatic habits that have formed over the years. The brain wants to save energy and that is why it is difficult for us to change something that, even if it harms us, has become an automatic habit” and adds: “We like to be hyperactive, agitated, anxious all the time, So as in not standing up for who we are. Actually already being who we want to be. Thus, redirect our thoughtstrain a positive attitude and change ours limiting beliefs “They will be vital in achieving our goals.”

what we want in life

In the second, we are invited to consider what we really want in our lives and why. “Many people feel like they don’t have the life they dreamed of or had.” Target are incomplete, but the problem is that they haven’t stopped to consider what they really want, It is important to highlight what these goals should be balance, to gather And premeditation, This is what will bring out the best version of ourselves and live a life of happiness, peace and tranquility” and adds: ” Accept And this attitude They will be the key to our well-being in life. We are taking a big step by accepting what life gives us. Conversely, when we protest, we are putting ourselves in the position of victims of the situation,” the author says.

Acceptance and attitude towards life will be the key to our well-being

work plan

Finally, we’ll figure it out work plan that will lead us to victory professional top And Personal, The author invites us to think of life as a set of things, like things in a game. minor, Each represents a storyline and the key to success lies in its balance. “It’s about discovering what we love to do, what we are passionate about and what fills us with enthusiasm, without forgetting connection with others, love and gratitude, because they are the fundamental elements that enrich our experience.”

How to Achieve Your Goals by Angie Riguero

five basic habits

To achieve discipline, order, and satisfaction in our lives, Angie Riguero advances five fundamental habits: