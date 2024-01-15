nba 2024 all star game

stars of nba It’s not the only thing that attracts attention all-star game 2024, This weekend the league will use an innovative and unprecedented football field glass with led Which becomes a huge screen. Statistics, advertising, graphics, effects… and maybe a window to a new way of looking at basketball.

All Star Game NBA 2024: What is the court made of

the return of east vs westmuch awaited triple competition Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu and the record number of 20 appearances by LeBron James is the highlight of the NBA All-Star that will take place this weekend in Indianapolis (USA).

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning in Indianapolis Michael Conroy/AP/LaPresse

And the second will be on the ground: specifically on the amazing and futuristic court. glass with led Which will become a kind of huge screen of about 756 square meters.

Design and color changes, live replays, statistics, animations and other interactive effects are some of the things that the NBA has pioneered for this innovative experiment.

The All Star Game’s playing field completely changes

“People go to see a show.” How emphatic this was in an interview with EFE. Christophe BabinskiCEO of the German company ASB Glassfloor, which has developed this innovative arena that can be seen in the Lucas Oil Stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000 people during celebrity matches (Friday the 16th) and competitions. Dunks, triples and the special “Stefan against Sabrina” (Saturday the 17th).

He defended, saying, “With the All-Star competitions we will have the opportunity to insert animations and use the track to its maximum potential.”





Babinski explained that the company is a family business, founded in 1965, best known as a supplier of squash courts and that his father began working with the idea of ​​surfaces made of glass.

In 2015 they began to consider the possibility of incorporating LEDs and video throughout the court and in 2023 they experienced one of their greatest moments when their spectacular court was used in Madrid during the U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The images left many people with their mouths open, for example, its appearance completely changed with the colors of the United States and Spain before the final or it was even completely modified during the awards ceremony.

“I can’t say much about what will be seen at the All-Star. But what I can say is that I think we are helping to organize the event and we hope be able to raise the performance of players“, hill.