NBA announces All-Star Game starter, LeBron James captain

The halfway point of the season is approaching. National Basketball Association (NBA)And with that, the starting teams for the 2024 All-Star Game have already been confirmed by the conference. Lebron JamesWill exist along with a historical marker.

On Sunday, the 18th of the next month, from Gainingbridge Fieldhouse, this important match will be held that will bring together the top stars of the North American Basketball League. In that sense, on the night of Thursday, January 25, 2024, the initial Panchayat all star game,

Tyrese Haliburton got to meet LeBron James

The Indiana Pacers’ top leader is one of five Selected to represent the Eastern Conference, However, he will not be the captain of the team in this edition. giannis antetokounmpoThe leader of the Milwaukee Bucks will take over the reins of the local team, in addition, he will also own the company damian lillard,

joel embiidThe record man for the Philadelphia Sixers will also be on the court at Gainingbridge Fieldhouse. To complete the headlines on that side, jayson tatum The Apostles will join the Boston Celtics offense.

With these five players, the table is set for an excellent All-Star match nba, Lebron Jamescaptain of Los Angeles Lakerswill also handle the responsibility of guide western conference, Similarly, with the new selection in this very important meeting, he once again sat on the throne of history.

There will be Akron natives as well as Europeans Nikola Jokic More from Denver Nuggets luka doncic Of the Dallas Mavericks. In turn, the experience and hierarchy of Kevin Durant The focus will be on this opening quintet. Finally, Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the same way the uniform of the stars also nba, East’s jersey will be blue, while West’s jersey will be red. Both clothing items will feature the words “All Star” across the top.

LeBron sets a record for the All-Star Game

basketball player Los Angeles Lakersreceived his twentieth election nba all star game, with this, He became the player with the highest selection for that commitment,

After five seasons, the conference vs. conference format will return. In the last five campaigns, this was on a “team” basis, where teams were formed regardless of which conference they belonged to. The people of the West have maintained a streak of three victories over the people of the East. This will be the second time this game will be played in Indianapolis.