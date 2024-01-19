The 10 most liked TikTok videos of all time – from Bella Poarch to Billie Eilish

In an age where short-form visual content reigns supreme, it’s easy to see why smartphone users have turned to video hosting mobile app TikTok. The app became a global hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as content creators exercised their creativity and personality on their own TikTok videos, giving rise to never-before-seen trends. Of course, some are better than the rest, making them one of the most loved TikTok videos of all time.

From dance challenges and impromptu music cover sessions to informative topical diary-like clips presented as travel guides, TikTok’s role is certainly that of a multifaceted communication platform. Short-form videos ranging from three seconds to 10 minutes long and its no-frills user interface facilitates easily digestible content.

Since then many creators have achieved virality through TikTok. For example, music used in trendy and fun dance videos can capture users’ attention, leading to increased sales, such as Meghan Trainor’s ‘Made You Look’ and Glee’s ‘ABCDEFEU’. TikTok has also given birth to celebrities like Dixie D’Amelio, Khabi Lamm, Addison Rae, and Bella Poarch.

Wondering what the most liked TikTok videos of all time are? Read on to find out which TikTok creators made the top 10 most liked videos. Caution: You too will definitely become addicted to them.

10 most liked TikTok videos of all time

10. Cat pawing on camera by British Promise Cats (37.4 million likes)

While the scariest things kids say are shocking, animals’ simple actions also result in adorable candid moments. In this video posted by British Promise Cats, a curious ginger cat tries to enter a cylindrical cardboard tube with its head but fails. It then tried to extend its paw towards the bottom of the tube, presumably in an attempt to reach the camera.

9. Banana Peeling by Khabane Lem (37.9 million likes)

@khabi.langda IG:@khabi00 ♬ Suono Original – Khabane Blade

There may be many ways to solve a situation, but how often do we choose the best way. For example, peeling a banana. In this couple sewing video, Senegal-born Khabane Lemme, one of TikTok’s most followed creators, reacts to someone cutting the skin of a banana using a knife. He then proceeds to peel the banana skin using his hands, which proves to be an easier method. Subsequently, he has created a whole series where he makes fun of ‘life hack’ videos and instead demonstrates the easiest way to do things.

8. Video of Adrien Chateau Wills’ dog barking (40.7 million likes)

@adrianchateau Hey, this shit has me wheezing #fyp ♬ Original Sound – Sevi

It can be difficult to understand and pinpoint a specific bark that the dog is attempting to express. So what if we communicate by barking instead? In Adrienne Chateau Wills’s TikTok, she starts by barking at her dog, who then looks at her with a bewildered and surprised expression. This priceless look made her dog a social media star and attracted users to leave amusing comments on this most-liked TikTok video.

7. Trying the Time Warp Scan Filter by Billie Eilish (40.9 million likes)

@billieeilish #timewarpscan ♬ Original Sound – Billie Eilish

Real-time reactions are always genuine and reflect the most authentic self. American pop superstar Billie Eilish tried out a TikTok filter, Time Warp Scan, in 2020, with hilarious results in her first video on the platform. Users enjoyed the altered and distorted look, showing the singer’s fun side. It is still one of the most liked TikTok videos and is at number eight.

6. ‘Suave’ cover by Mona Gonzales (42.7 million likes)

To leave a memorable impression when covering a song, exaggeration is one way to achieve this. Philippines-based singer Mona Gonzales extended her vocals while covering El Alfa El Jefe’s ‘Suave’. In his caption for the TikTok, he joked: “It’s time to wake up the neighbors.” Her consistent singing garnered viral attention and even attracted producers to remix her singing with the song.

5. ‘Stay’ Dance Video by David Allen (45.2 million likes)

@totouchanemu I may not have a @maxtaylorlifts dumpee but I do have a drone. ♬ Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

TikTok can also be a platform to showcase and discover hidden talents. Drone photographer David Allen (@totouchanemu) took the trend of dancing to Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s ‘Stay’, but did it in his own way. Alan used his resources and navigated his drone to create a 360° video covering all angles while dancing.

4. ‘Sugarcrash!’ Lip-Sync by Nick Luciano (51.1 million likes)

https://www.tiktok.com/@thenickluciano/video/6932635718615338246?embed_source=121331973%2C71011722%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_blank&refer=embed&referer_url=toofab.com%2F2022%2F09%2F 11%2Fthe-top-10 – Most liked TikTok of all time%2F&referer_video_id=6932635718615338246

fake it till you make it. This came in handy for creator Nick Luciano, who created the trendy lipsync tune ‘Sugarcrash!’ Improve and challenge yourself! By Alioto. Luciano was not surprised by other songwriters like Kaylavoid who had done it and filmed a version of him lipsyncing the tune against a gorgeous mountain backdrop. The video received 20 million likes within three days, resulting in it becoming one of the most liked clips in TikTok history.

3. ‘Lips’ art illustration by artist Frank Bilak (51.6 million likes)

Read these lips painted by teen Frank Bilak. The Polish visual artist documented the process of creating this artwork in 23 hours. Inspired by a TikTok of a live human lip, he imagined portraying various fruits between human lips. This artistic TikTok went viral and has received over 50 million likes so far, making it the most liked TikTok video of all time.

2. ‘Say It Right’ Dance by Jamie Big Sorrel Horse (52.4 million likes)

@jamie32bsh ♬ Say It Right – Sped Up Remix – Nelly Furtado & Speed ​​Radio

Sometimes the best viral or popular videos don’t need complicated descriptions or any props. Even a random moment can resonate with the public. Native American TikTok creator Jamie Big Sorel Horse filmed himself dancing to the remix of Nelly Furtado’s ‘Say It Right’ at home and became a TikTok sensation in 2022. Because it’s easy to recreate using an award-winning hit song that’s familiar to lipsync. , many creators follow suit and jump on the bandwagon to create their own version by dancing in front of the mirror.

1. ‘M to the B’ Lip Sync by Bella Poarch (63.4 million likes)

*Cue drum roll*. The most-liked TikTok video of all time is a clip of Bella Poarch lipsyncing to British rapper Millie B’s ‘Em to the B’. This iconic TikTok went viral after the social media personality and singer made several cute faces and nodded her head to the tune of the song. He also used the app’s body zoom and focus filters for this video, which went viral. Since then many content creators have jumped on the bandwagon and executed the trend with songs of their choice.

All information is accurate as of January 18, 2024.

,Hero and Featured Image: Billie Eilish/Interscope Records, Bella Porch/Marcelo Cantu,