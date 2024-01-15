NBA begins investigation into Raptors player

The relationship between athletes and bettors has always existed, but recently, it is going viral in the major American leagues. now it was my turn nba (National Basketball Association).

case of if shohei ohtani And its interpreter is a constant in various sports media, at the moment another investigation related to this topic is coming out. this is the axis of Toronto Raptors, Jonte Porter,

According to journalists David Purdum, Brian Windhorst and Adrian WojnarowskiThe 24-year-old player is under investigation. According to various espn sourcesSeveral cases of irregularities under these conditions have come to light in recent months.

This case involves Porter, corresponding to the games of 26 January and 20 March. Although nba did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but has looked into the matter. In the current competition, the basketball player records 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per duel.

The 2 NBA games Porter is being investigated for

In a clash against the LA Clippers on January 26 (nba), interest in the stake was high due to the basis of Porter, He was set at 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for that night. Additionally, the over/under for Porter’s three-pointers was 0.5.

However, Porter He did not score points, he recorded three rebounds and one assist in only four minutes of play, meaning he scored all the points. The Toronto Raptors said he left the game early due to an aggravated eye injury.

One day later, DraftKings Sportsbook Reportedly the biggest money winner for the Ape****Dores that day under Porter’s Triples nba, in the next meeting Porter He scored 12 points with seven rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes of action.

against the Phoenix Suns (nba) March 20, Porter He played three minutes and left the game due to health reasons. He also scored no points (missed a single attempt) and grabbed few rebounds. The betting houses had set their over/under at approximately 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. like that, DraftKings Sportsbooks It was reported that the porter’s section was their main source of income. nba that day.

Player’s brother, who belongs to the Denver Nuggets (nba, Michael Porter Jr., has a two-way contract with the Canadian franchise and earns $415 thousand from this campaign. against the Washington Wizards (nba) Last Saturday he did not join the line due to personal reasons. He won’t do the same on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets for the same reason (nba,

Let it be known that the players and all the employees nba He has been banned from doing such behavior in any league event. If they do, they could face fines, suspension, possible termination of contract, and other measures.

