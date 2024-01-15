Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan Friendship Timeline

lady bird, little Women, french dispatch…Not only do these incredible movies deserve to be added to your weekend viewing list (thanks to Greta Gerwig and Wes Anderson!), but they all star IRL best friends Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. Needless to say, the pair’s onscreen chemistry is undeniable – so much so that they have been dubbed this generation’s Leo and Kate. His fandom *also* spawned these iconic edits that keep popping up on my TikTok FYP (and all my other social timelines):

And it’s all thanks to their super sweet friendship behind the scenes, which we’re just getting into!

Timmy and Saoirse first met on the set of Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut and formed a relationship, lady bird, Saoirse played the lead character while Timmy played her toxic boyfriend, Kyle.

2 January 2018

Timmy and Saoirse attended the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala as well as the after-party, where they compared awards and posed for photos.

7 January 2018

lady bird won big at the Golden Globes, and naturally, the cast and director posed together with their awards!

11 January 2018

The two posed with each other during the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards.

18 January 2018

Saoirse played a game of “Who Would You Rather” the ellen show, and he chose Timothy in the first few rounds. When choosing Timmy over Harry Styles, she said, “Let me be with Timmy, because even if it’s just a platonic relationship, I think we can do a good collaboration together.”

21 January 2018

Timothy, Saoirse, Greta and Laurie Metcalf arrive together on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Plus, Timmy bowed out to Saoirse during an interview I! news (As he should!)

31 January 2018

Both did a joint interview new York Timeswhere he preached lady bird, talked about their favorite upcoming movies and about their friendship. Saoirse also revealed her nickname for Timmy, saying, “You wanna know what I call him? Pony, because he would come to Greta and me and bother us.” Timothy also said that he “(She) starred in a film directed by Three Seconds, which Saoirse said she would love for her to direct.

4 February 2018

Saoirse is honored with an award at the 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and of course, Timmy presents her with the award with a hilarious (and whole-AF) speech.

5 February 2018

Timothy and Saoirse chat with Daniel Kaluuya during the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

24 February 2018

Saoirse talks about her friendship with Timmy Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and she dismissed rumors that he had encouraged her to get a fake ID. When asked if this was true, she playfully said, “No! I would never do it!”, shaking his head.

“He was about 19 at the time and I know the pain of going out on a Saturday with the crew you’re working with…and you go out with everyone and you’re the only one who gets away. Are gone,” he continued. “And so, I told them that people had told me before that you can get an ID that is not necessarily valid.”

3 March 2018

Timmy, Saoirse and Greta attend the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

4 March 2018

The pair reached the Oscars, where they were both nominated lady bird And call me by your name,

They also hit the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party!

8 January 2019

both registered their presence graham norton showWhere Timmy loses his take on Saoirse’s Shrek impression.

23 August 2019

Tea little Women Trailer released, letting fans know what’s going to happen Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of the beloved story.

The director said about Timothy and Saoirse during an interview People, saying, “There’s something true between them that makes it feel like it’s in the tradition of great cinematic pairings.” He further added, “There is an energy between them that is like a bonfire when they are together. They are both very lively and they are both very talented, smart and young. When you put them together, it’s like combustion.”

17 October 2019

Saoirse and Timmy grace the cover Entertainment Weekly and talked about his experience reconnecting with Greta Gerwig little Women, where she played Laurie and Jo respectively. Saoirse said of working with Timmy, “He keeps me on my toes – I’m never sure what he’s going to do next.” “He just kept progressing more and growing more. It helped that we had a very natural rapport with each other… These two characters needed to be very comfortable with each other physically. They’re literally intertwined for half the movie.”

Tea call me by your name The star continued, “At least in a clichéd way, it doesn’t really feel like (I’m) acting (with him) sometimes.”

“Everyone breaks down and becomes a little child. The job is very difficult in that regard – you want to be serious, you want to be professional, and then it’s almost the best when you’re able to be a 12-year-old. When there’s someone you’re actually friends with, it’s easier,” he continued, when Saoirse playfully responded, “We’re not friends!”

4 December 2019

Tea little Women The press tour officially began with a photo call in Massachusetts.

7 December 2019

The film’s world premiere took place at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, and of course, Timmy and Saoirse posed with the rest of the cast on the red carpet.

12 December 2019

another day, another little Women First. This time, the artist went to Paris from abroad.

15 December 2019

During this, Timmy, Saoirse and Florence Pugh posed together little Women press tour in london,

16 December 2019

The next day, the trio posed for the film’s London premiere.

25 December 2019

merry christmas! little Women has been released in theaters, blessing us with this *chef’s kiss* chemistry between Timmy and Saoirse.

4 June 2020

Timothy and Saoirse reveal their favorites little Women scene for Elle JapanAnd it’s basically a love fest between them:

14 September 2020

while promoting his film ammonite in an interview with nervous, Saoirse elaborated on her relationship with Timmy. “I always knew she was very special. And as an actor he was very magnetic. We’ve always felt very comfortable with each other,” she said. “We are so different in the way we work and the way we perform, and that really excites me – how different we both are.”

She added, “He’s someone I want to continue working with because I’m very interested to see how it goes. As we get older and have more and more experience, what does it feel like when we get back together?’

October 22, 2021

Timothy Olyphant and Saoirse reunite on screen for Wes Anderson french dispatchThis is an opportunity to work with the director for the first and second time.

14 September 2022

during an interview with People, Saoirse reveals she was tapped to come in barbie, She said, “I had to do a cameo because I lived in London and they were (filming) there.” “There was a whole character I was going to play – another Barbie. I was disappointed that I couldn’t do it.” Brab, we’re grieving the loss of something could have done Was!!

10 July 2023

barbie is released in theaters, and during an interview Cinema Blend, Greta revealed that Saoirse and Timothy were to make cameos in the film. Greta said, “Well, it was always going to be kind of a little thing because she was really building that at the time, which I’m very proud of her for.” “And yes, it’s fantastic. But it was going to be a special cameo. I was also going to do a special cameo with Timmy. Both of them couldn’t do it and I was very angry. But I love him very much. But it felt like I was doing something without my kids. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I feel like their mom.”

14 December 2023

during an interview The Tonight Show with Jimmy FallonTimmy talked about his and Saoirse’s abilities barbie Cameo. He said, “The idea was for Saoirse Ronan and I to have a cameo in it.” “I don’t know what the cameo would have been. I think it might have been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies – not Alan. He added, “Maybe there was some rejected Frenchman on the way. I don’t know what that would have been.”

That’s all for these two, Anand. Personally, I’m looking for a petition to get Timmy and Saoirse together in a rom-com. @Greta Gerwig, I know you can do it!