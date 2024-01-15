Netherlands: The mega-trial that exposed the power of criminal gangs in the European country

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 54 Views

image Source, getty images

caption,

The high-security court “bunker” was surrounded by police during the hearing.

  • Author, Anna Halligan
  • Role, BBC News, The Hague

It is considered the largest criminal trial in the history of the Netherlands.

This Tuesday, several members of a drug cartel involved in a series of murders in the European country were sentenced to life in prison.

The “undisputed” leader of the gang, ridouan taghiFor years he was one of the most wanted fugitives by the authorities.

Taghi was jailed for murder, firearms offenses and aggravated robbery.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The Israeli government believes that Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah can take advantage of Ramadan to double their attacks.

Thus, the man in charge of the Defense Department has advocated not giving wings to ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved