New design, price and official release date in America, USA

Apple prepares better version If iPhone 15 Pro Max seems like a high-end device to you, then the next launch will revolutionize the tech world.

Know all the leaked details of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will arrive in the United States in September. , libero composition

lover of iPhone They were happy with the 15 Pro Max model that will be launched in the market in September 2023. If you thought this would be the highest-end device, get ready for the American brand to introduce it in 2024. iPhone 16 Pro MaxA smartphone that will try to reach the top in the world.

Although there are still several months left for it to arrive iPhone 16 Pro MaxSome information has been revealed about this device, which will come with it artificial intelligence, This cell phone will be compatible with space videos apple vision proAugmented reality glasses that arrived in January this year.

when will it happen iPhone 16 Pro Max In usa And how much does it cost? Here you will learn everything about this powerful device, which has a separate module and new functions.

What will be the features in iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Although it is too early to talk about the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the truth is that important details of this new generation to be launched by Apple have been revealed. It is estimated that the module or distribution of cameras iPhone 16 Pro Max That will change, because it will be more comfortable to record content this way, so that it can be played on Vision Pro.

This will be the iPhone 16 Pro Max for 2024. Photo: Diffusion

However, not only the camera module will change, but its wide angle will also change. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro There will be an increase from 12MP to 48MP. On the other hand, this phone will come with a technology called “Tetraprism Telephoto”, which will allow you to zoom X5 without any problem.

Similarly, there will be a new ‘Capture button’ on the side of the device to make better use of captures, and it will have multiple functions like zoom by sliding, hold down and other photographic options.

One of the most important reforms of iPhone 16 Pro Max The new A18 Pro Bionic processor is arriving that will not only improve power, but also add Artificial Intelligence to strengthen and compete with Siri. Samsung S24 Ultra.

In addition, this new iPhone 16 Pro Max will be one of the largest, as its Super Retina screen will be 6.9” with 120Hz.

iPhone 16 Pro Max will be one of the best. Photo: Capture Apple.

It’s too early to talk about the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, however, it is estimated to have a base price of $1,300 in the United States, which will be the same price as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it will arrive in Peru with an average price of 7,500 soles.

