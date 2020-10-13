New era in Miami? Marlins will face 2024 with a revamped board





”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”Kanthan joins the Marlins after five seasons with the defending champion Rangers. He spent the last two years as assistant director of baseball operations. Kanthan has moved up through MLB since starting his career in the Phillies’ ticket sales department in 2016.



Balkovec may be the most exciting hire. She has a very impressive record, including being the first woman to: manager a minor league team (the Yankees’ Class-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, through 2022–23); Become a full-time hitting coach in a Major League organization; Work full-time as a strength and conditioning coach at Affiliated Baseball. “preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferredPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2022/2022-04/08/36af6bd4-15c94446-1ec88d8b- csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”type”:”video”,”description”:”Rachel Balkovec makes managerial debut with the Tampa Tarpons, becoming the first woman to manage an MLB minor league team”,”displayAsVideoGif “: false,”duration”:”00:01:44″,”slug”:”rachel-balkovec-makes-her-debut”,”tag”:({“__typename”:”teamtag”,”slug”: “teamid-147″,”title”:”New York Yankees”,”team”:{“__ref”:”team:147″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”taxonomytag”,” slug”:”Women in Baseball”,”title”:”Women in Baseball”,”type”:”Classification”},{“__typename”:”ClassificationTag”,”slug”:”Apple-News”,”title ” :”Apple News”,”type”:”Taxonomy”},{“__typeName”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”image-feed”,”title”:”Image Feed”,”type”:”Taxonomy” },”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/private/{formatInstructions}/ mlb/hoicpqyasw877k3lfpyw”}, ” title”:”Rachel Balkovec makes her debut”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/rachel-balkovec-makes-her-debut”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content” :”On my behalf, Pillayre joined the group after six years with the Mariners, three of which were as assistant director of amateur scouting. He brings considerable experience to the position, having worked at FanGraphs and D1Baseball.com.



Although the Marlins still have a vacancy for the senior director of international operations position, they are not actively looking for a replacement. are doing. For now, assistant general manager Oz Campo is handling those responsibilities.



”We are not considering it at this time,” Ocampo said Monday. “I’m taking charge of that position and working with our leadership group right now.”



So, Miami has probably completed its hiring process. They still have a vacancy at the general manager position if they decide to look for someone, but after the success they had in 2023, these new pieces appear to embody a new era of Marlins baseball.