New era in Miami? Marlins will face 2024 with a revamped board

18 January 2024
The Marlins had a busy week. not only 21 possibilities added to their roster on Monday, during the start of the international signing period, but they made it official the next day. some jobs Important for your offices:
- Gabe Coupler: Assistant General Manager
- Rachel Balkovec: Director of Player Development
- Vinesh Kanthan: Director of Baseball Operations
- Frankie Pellier: Director of Amateur Scouts
Kapler and Kanthan have been working for more than a month, helping the club with winter meeting strategy. Kapler joins the Miami group after directing the Phillies (2018-19) and the Giants (2020-23). Prior to this, Kapler had extensive experience during a 12-year career as a player in the majors and as part of the Dodgers front office (2015–17).
Kanthan joined the Marlins after five seasons with the defending champion Rangers. He spent the last two years as assistant director of baseball operations. Kanthan has risen through the MLB since beginning his career in the Phillies’ ticket sales department in 2016.
Balkovec may be the most exciting fare. She has a very impressive record, including being the first woman to: manager a minor league team (the Yankees’ Class-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, through 2022–23); Become a full-time hitting coach in a Major League organization; Work full-time as a strength and conditioning coach at Affiliated Baseball.
For his part, Peltier joined the group after six years with the Mariners, three of which were as assistant director of amateur scouting. He has a lot of experience at the position, having worked at FanGraphs and D1Baseball.com.
Although the Marlins still have a vacancy for the senior director of international operations position, they are not actively looking for a replacement. For now, assistant general manager Oz Campeau is handling those responsibilities.
“We are not searching at the moment,” Ocampo confessed Monday. “I’m running that space and working with our leadership group right now.”
So, Miami has likely completed its recruiting process. They still have a vacancy at the general manager position if they decide to look for someone, but after the success they had in 2023, these new pieces seem to solidify a new era of Marlins baseball.
